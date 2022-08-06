CWG 2022: Divya Kakran, Mohit Grewal win a bronze each, add to India's medal spree in wrestling

Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal ended India's Day 1 campaign in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on a high as they added to the nation's medal-winning spree with respective bronze medal victories in their weight categories. Divya beat Tonga's Toger Lily Cocker Lemalie to claim the bronze medal in women's 68kg freestyle wrestling while Mohit won the bronze-medal face-off against Jamaica's Aaron Johnson in men's 125kg freestyle wrestling. The two bronze medals took India's tally to six in wrestling at CWG 2022.

The 24-year-old began her campaign at the CWG 2022 with a defeat against Blessing Odorududu with the Nigerian securing a victory via technical superiority.

With Odorududu reaching the final, Divya qualified for the repechage round and she made the most of the opportunity to win by victory by fall against Cameroon's Blandine Ngiri and book her place in the bronze-medal face-off. Divya continued the momentum to script a fantastic win in the bronze-medal tie, beating Tonga's Toger Lily Cocker Lemalie in just 26 seconds to clinch the medal after victory by fall.

Mohit started his campaign on a winning note against Alexios Kaouslidis of Cyprus in the quarterfinal bout but lost to eventual champion Amarveer Dhesi of Canada in the semi-final. The Indian however scripted a superb victory by fall in the bronze-medal tie to finish with his first medal at the CWG.

India had a impressive campaign in wrestling on Day 8 of CWG 2022 with the nation clinching a total of six medals which comprises three gold, a silver and two bronze. Bajrang Punia successfully defended his gold medal men's 65kg category while Sakshi Malik produced a sensational gold medal winning effort women's 62kg before Deepak Punia added to the list with his gold in men's free style 86kg category. Meanwhile, birthday girl Anshu Malik (57kg) had to be content with a silver medal in her maiden CWG appearance.

