Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / Cycling at CWG 2022: Ronaldo Laitonjam loses in pre-quarterfinals of men's sprint event

Cycling at CWG 2022: Ronaldo Laitonjam loses in pre-quarterfinals of men's sprint event

commonwealth games
Published on Jul 31, 2022 06:22 PM IST
The 20-year-old Indian finished 0.162s behind Glaetzer, clocking 10.011s over the 200m distance.
Ronaldo Laitonjam of India competes in the men's sprint qualifying during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)(AP)
PTI | , Birmingham

Top Indian cyclist Ronaldo Laitonjam lost to Australia's Matthew Glaetzer in the pre-quarterfinals of the men's sprint event at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Indian finished 0.162s behind Glaetzer, clocking 10.011s over the 200m distance.

Laitonjam had earlier finished 13th in the qualifying round after clocking 10.012 at the Lee Valley Velo Park here.

His teammates David Beckham (10.120) and Esow Alben (10.361) finished 18th and 23rd in the qualifying round.

Laitonjam had clinched a silver medal in the sprint event of the senior category at the Asian Track Championship in New Delhi in June.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ronaldo cycling
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP