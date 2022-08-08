CWG 2022: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty add to India’s gold rush with historic win in men's doubles final

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty turned their silver in Gold Coast to gold in Birmingham as they beat the England pair of Lane Ben and Vendy Sean 21-15, 21-13 in men's doubles final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday. With the win, they became the first Indian pair to claim the elusive gold in men's doubles category at the CWG. Earlier on Saturday, the Malaysia pair of Chai Teng Fong Aaron and Soh Wooi Yik beat their compatriots Chang Peng Soon and Tan Kian Men 21, 19, 11, 21, 21-11 to claim the bronze medal in men's doubles. This is India's sixth medal in badminton at the CWG 2022 which comprises three gold, one silver and two bronze. India's exploits in badminton has taken the nation's tally to 60 at the Games.

After overcoming a quiet start, the Indian pair won four points in a row to claim a lead by the slenderest of margins at the interval of the opening game. Satwik and Chirag then played a more aggressive brand of badminton and didn't relent, winning 11 of the next 16 points to take a 1-0 lead in final. The England pair simply looked to run of ideas to keep Satwik and Chirag quiet and failed to matched up to their pace as well.

The second game was played out exact similarly. Satwik and Chirag once again managed a slender one-point lead at interval before they raced away with a 21-13 win.

Earlier in the day, PV Sindhu turned her silver at Gold Coast to a gold in Birmingham as she outplayed her 13th ranked opponent, Canada's Michelle Li, 21-15 , 21-13 in front of a packed crowd at the NEC arena to claim her maiden gold in women's singles at the CWG.

Later in the day, 10th-ranked Lakshya Sen then stole the show with a sensational come-from-behind win against Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia in men's singles final to claim the elusive gold medal. The 20-year-old defeated the world number 42 from Malaysia 19-21, 21-9, 21-16.

Overall, India have bagged six medals in badminton. Besides Lakshya and Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth had claimed the bronze medal in men's singles while the pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichandon finished third in women's doubles on Saturday. Earlier, India has also won a silver in Mixed Team event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON