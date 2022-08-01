Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CWG 2022: Sunayna Kuruvilla defeats Sri Lankan opponent in plate quarter-finals

Published on Aug 01, 2022 07:21 PM IST
The 23-year-old squash player, Sunayna proved too strong for her opponent, winning 11-3 11-2 11-2 in just 12 minutes.
Representational image of squash arena
PTI |

Indian squash player Sunayna Sana Kuruvilla defeated Sri Lanka's Chanithma Sinaly in the plate quarter-finals of the women's singles of the ongoing Commonwealth Games Birmingham on Monday.

The 23-year-old from Kochi, Sunayna proved too strong for her opponent, winning 11-3 11-2 11-2 in just 12 minutes.

Sanayna will compete in the women's singles plate semi-finals, later tonight.

Meanwhile, ace squash player Joshana Chinnappa will take on Canada's Hollie Naughton the women's singles quarter-final.

