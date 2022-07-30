'For those who give sweat and blood to protect India': Sanket Sargar after winning Commonwealth Games silver

Sanket Mahadev Sargar dedicated his Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medal in the men's 55kg weightlifting to the people of India and the ones who give 'sweat and blood' to protect the country. Sargar got India off the mark at the Birmingham Games with a total lift of 248kg (113kg+135kg) to finish second. Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq (249kg) smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249kg (107kg+142kg) to win the gold, while Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara 225kg (105kg+120kg) took home the bronze.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"This medal is for Azaadi Amrit Mahotsav celebration (75th year of India's independance) and for the ones who protect our country by giving their sweat and blood without worrying about their gives," Sargar said in his first reaction after the silver medal-winning effort to broadcasters Sony Sports Network.

Sargar cruised past all his opponents in the snatch section, leading by six kilograms to head into clean and jerk.

But the Indian was only able to execute one lift in the clean and jerk section as he picked up an injury and looked in agony after failing to lift 139kg in his second and third attempts.

In the last edition, Indian lifters brought home a rich haul of nine medals, including five golds. This year too they are expected to reign supreme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later in the day, P Gururaja (61kg), Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu (49kg) and S Bindyarani Devi (55kg) will vie for the top honours in their respective events.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail