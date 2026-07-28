Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Athletics and Swimming in focus early on Day 6
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 6: Riding the momentum of a four-medal haul on Day 5, India will be looking to add to its tally on another action-packed day in Glasgow.
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 6: After a productive Day 5, India will look to build on its momentum with a packed schedule on Day 6 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. National record holder Gulveer Singh will compete in the men's 10,000m final, while Pooja Singh will be in action in the women's high jump final during the evening session. In boxing, Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, Kapil Pokhariya and Jadumani Singh will fight in their respective quarterfinal bouts. Weightlifters Nirupama Devi Seram and Harjinder Kaur will also aim for podium finishes in the finals of their respective categories. In swimming, Srihari Nataraj begins his campaign in the men's 100m backstroke heats and could return later in the day if he qualifies for the semifinal....Read More
India enjoyed an impressive Day 5, winning four medals to take its overall tally to 10 medals - two gold, five silver and three bronze. The gold medals came through Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) and Sharmila Dhankar (women's F57 shot put), while Sarvesh Kushare's historic silver in the men's high jump headlined the day's achievements alongside India's continued success in weightlifting.
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- 28 Jul 2026, 02:54:29 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 6: India pick up momemtum!
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 6: India's campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games has gathered momentum, with the contingent winning 10 medals so far. Mirabai Chanu and Sharmila Dhankar have delivered gold medals, while India has also claimed five silver and three bronze medals. Weightlifting has been the biggest contributor to the tally, with athletics and para powerlifting also adding to the country's impressive medal haul in Glasgow.
- 28 Jul 2026, 02:38:06 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 6: Big day in Boxing for India!
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 6: India will have four boxers in quarterfinal action on Day 6 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games as the country's medal hopes remain high in the ring. Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, Kapil Pokhariya and Jadumani Singh will all compete for places in the semifinals. A victory in their respective bouts would not only keep their gold medal hopes alive but also guarantee them at least a bronze medal under boxing's competition format.
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- 28 Jul 2026, 02:31:25 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 6: Sharmila Dhankar ends India's wait!
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 6: Sharmila Dhankar overcame immense personal challenges to script history at the Commonwealth Games, becoming the first Indian para-athlete to win a gold medal at the event. A polio survivor who was left impaired at the age of two and later endured an abusive marriage, the 40-year-old delivered a season-best throw of 9.81m to clinch the women's F57 shot put title. Her triumph also ended India's 20-year wait for a para-athletics medal at the Commonwealth Games.
- 28 Jul 2026, 02:21:04 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 6: Kushare scripts history on Day 5!
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 6 Sarvesh Kushare etched his name in the record books by becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games silver medal in the men's high jump. The national record holder produced a superb performance, clearing 2.25m before being denied gold on countback by Jamaica's Romaine Beckford in a thrilling contest. Both athletes were unable to clear 2.28m, but Beckford claimed the title after registering fewer failed attempts throughout the competition. England's Jack Kimani finished third with a best clearance of 2.20m.
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- 28 Jul 2026, 02:14:24 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 6: Check schedule!
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 6: Here's India's schedule for Tuesday, July 28, at the 2026 Commonwealth Games:
3:26 PM: Swimming – Sajan Prakash in the men's 50m butterfly heats.
4:30 PM: Athletics – Vishal T.K. and Rajesh Ramesh in the men's 400m heats.
4:41 PM: Swimming – Srihari Nataraj in the men's 100m backstroke heats.
4:57 PM: Para Swimming – Karthik Budigina and Ali Imam in the men's 50m freestyle S13 heats.
6:30 PM: Weightlifting – Nirupama Devi Seram in the women's 63kg final (medal event).
10:20 PM: Bowls – India (Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh) vs Cook Islands in the men's pairs sectional play.
10:30 PM: Boxing – Preeti Pawar vs Nicole Clyde (Northern Ireland) in the women's 54kg quarterfinal.
11:00 PM: Boxing – Priya Ghanghas vs Niamh Mitchell (Scotland) in the women's 60kg quarterfinal.
11:00 PM: Weightlifting – Harjinder Kaur in the women's 69kg final (medal event).
11:30 PM: Boxing – Parveen Hooda vs Sacha Hickey (England) in the women's 65kg quarterfinal.
11:35 PM: Athletics – Pooja Singh in the women's high jump final (medal event).
11:37 PM: Para Swimming – Karthik Budigina and Ali Imam in the men's 50m freestyle S13 final (medal event, if they qualify).
12:15 AM: Boxing – Jadumani Singh vs Mwengo Mwale (Zambia) in the men's 55kg quarterfinal.
12:50 AM: Swimming – Sajan Prakash in the men's 50m butterfly semifinal (if he qualifies).
12:55 AM: Athletics – Gulveer Singh in the men's 10,000m final (medal event).
1:10 AM: Bowls – Nayanmoni Saikia vs Amy Williams (Wales) in the women's singles sectional play.
1:30 AM: Boxing – Kapil Pokhariya vs Robert McNulty (Scotland) in the men's 90kg quarterfinal.
1:33 AM: Swimming – Srihari Nataraj in the men's 100m backstroke semifinal (if he qualifies).
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- 28 Jul 2026, 02:02:22 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 6: Memorable Day 5!
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 6: India enjoyed a superb Day 5 at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, returning with six medals across weightlifting, athletics and para-athletics. Sharmila Dhankar stole the show by winning a historic gold in the women's F57 shot put, while Sarvesh Kushare scripted history with India's first-ever Commonwealth Games silver in the men's high jump. Weightlifting continued to be India's biggest contributor, with Valluri Ajaya Babu and Gyaneshwari Yadav claiming silver medals, while Bindyarani Devi secured bronze. Shilpa K. Shyla added another bronze in the women's F57 shot put to cap off a memorable day for the Indian contingent.
- 28 Jul 2026, 01:55:31 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 6: Hello and welcome
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 6: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Day 6 of CWG games in Glasgow.
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