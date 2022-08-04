Gurdeep Singh wins bronze in 109+kg, secures India's 10th medal in weightlifting at Commonwealth Games 2022

India's Gurdeep Singh won a bronze medal in men's 109+kg weightlifting event on Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday, taking the country's overall medal tally up to 17. Gurdeep lifted a total weight of 390kg (167kg+223kg) in the final on Wednesday, as he won India's 10th weightlifting medal at the ongoing edition of the Games.

Gurdeep, a national record holder in 105+kg category, had a nervy start in the final as he failed to lift the 167kg in his first attempt in snatch. While he successfully lifted the bar in his second, a 6kg increase in weight proved too much for the 26-year-old Indian lifter. He was joint-third after the completion of all snatch attempts with Pakistan's Muhammad Butt leading with the highest lift of 173.

In Clean and Jerk, Gurdeep made a successful start with a 207kg lift, which eventually proved enough for the Indian to secure a medal. Despite failing to make a successful lift in the second attempt, Gurdeep opted to increase 8kg more, and incredibly lifted the bar at 223kg to put himself in silver medal contention. Pakistan's Mohammed Butt, then, smashed the Commonwealth Games record with a 225kg attempt first up, thus confirming a bronze for Gurdeep.

Earlier, Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, and Achinta Sheuli won gold medals in weightlifting for India in CWG 2022, while lifters Sanket Sargar, Bindyarani Devi, and Vikas Thakur won silver. Gurdeep joined Gururaja Poojary and Lovepreet Singh to add a third bronze medal in weightlifting for India.

HT Sports Desk