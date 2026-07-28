India eye five Commonwealth Games medals on Day 6 as Harjinder Kaur and Gurveer Singh lead charge

A glittering Monday saw India bag six out of eleven possible medals on Day 5 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Riding that momentum into Tuesday, Team India can add up to five more medals on Day 6, with six athletes in action across five events — four direct finals in weightlifting and track and field, and a two-stage para-swimming event.

Harjinder Kaur carries India's hopes on Day 6. (X images)

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India's best prospect for a medal on Day 6 will come in the weightlifting hall, where Harjinder Kaur will compete in the women's 69kg final. Kaur has no shortage of valuable big-stage experience after winning bronze in the 71kg division at the 2022 Birmingham Games. She will aim to go one or two steps higher, but a top-two finish will require out-lifting Nigeria's Islamiyat Yusuf and Canada's Charlotte Simoneau in the clean and jerk.

Also headlining the day’s action will be reigning Asian champion and national record-holder Gulveer Singh in the men's 10,000m final. Despite a stacked lineup featuring Uganda's defending champion Jacob Kiplimo, alongside Kenyan contenders Daniel Ebenyo and Kibiwott Kandie, Singh will be eyeing a first Commonwealth Games medal of his career.

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{{^usCountry}} Far tougher will be the women's 63kg weightlifting final for Nirupama Devi Seram, with elite competition from international lifters like Canadian Olympic champion Maude Charron and England's Sarah Davies. Pooja Singh will face a similar trial by fire in the women’s high jump final, with defending Commonwealth champion Lamara Distin of Jamaica and Australia's former world champion Eleanor Patterson her biggest adversaries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Far tougher will be the women's 63kg weightlifting final for Nirupama Devi Seram, with elite competition from international lifters like Canadian Olympic champion Maude Charron and England's Sarah Davies. Pooja Singh will face a similar trial by fire in the women’s high jump final, with defending Commonwealth champion Lamara Distin of Jamaica and Australia's former world champion Eleanor Patterson her biggest adversaries. {{/usCountry}}

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The most uncertain path belongs to para swimmers Karthik Budigina and Ali Iman in the men's 50m freestyle S13. Neither swimmer has a guaranteed spot in the evening final. Both must first advance through the morning preliminary heats.

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How Day 5 Unfolded

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Tuesday's events follow an impressive Monday performance where Indian athletes delivered decisive results. In para-athletics, Sharmila Dhankar captured gold in the women's shot put F57 with a dominant series of throws, while teammate Shilpa K. Shyla earned bronze, securing two podium spots for India in the same event.

The weightlifting squad added three more medals to the haul. V Ajaya Babu earned silver in the men's 79kg final following a composed display on the platform. In the women's events, Gyaneshwari Yadav claimed silver in the 53kg category with a strong total lift, while 2022 silver medalist Bindyarani Devi picked up bronze in the 58kg final to round out a successful day for the lifting contingent. Out on the field, high jumper Sarvesh Anil Kushare delivered a standout performance to claim silver in the men's high jump final.

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