India vs Australia Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs AUS W

India vs Australia Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: The Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham will see women's cricket make its debut at the quadrennial event. A total of eight teams are part of the competition with India kicking-off their campaign against Australia at Edgbaston on Friday. Following the clash, Harmanpreet Kaur and co will then play the big game against Pakistan on July 31.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The unit shares a mutual sentiment which is to settle for nothing less than a gold at the event, with Harmapreet, Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia expressing similar feelings. As per a report in PTI, India had an optional training session on Thursday, which was skipped by Harmanpreet. Here are the live streaming details of the India Women vs Australia Women T20I at the CWG 2022:

When will India Women vs Australia Women T20I at CWG 2022 take place?

The India Women vs Australia Women T20I at CWG 2022 is scheduled to take place on July 29.

What time does India Women vs Australia Women T20I at CWG 2022 take place?

The India Women vs Australia Women T20I at CWG 2022 will start at 3:30 pm IST.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where will India Women vs Australia Women T20I at CWG 2022 be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women T20I at CWG 2022 will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Australia Women T20I at CWG 2022 in India?

The India Women vs Australia Women T20I at CWG 2022 will broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will the live streaming of India Women vs Australia Women T20I at CWG 2022 be available?

The live streaming of India Women vs Australia Women T20I at the CWG 2022 will be available on Sony LIV app and website. You can also catch the LIVE updates here at hindustantimes.com.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON