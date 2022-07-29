India vs Australia Highlights Commonwealth Games 2022: AUS-W win by 3 wickets vs IND-W in opener, Renuka Thakur takes 4

IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Highlights: With women's cricket making its debut, Australia defeat India by three wickets in their Commowealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) opener, at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday. An unbeaten match-winning knock of 52 runs off 35 balls by Ashleigh Gardner helped Australia reach 157/7 in 19 overs, succesfully chasing down a target of 155 runs. Meanwhile, Renuka Singh was in hot form and took four wickets for India. Initially, Harmanpreet Kaur hammered 52 runs off 34 balls to help India post 154 for eight in 20 overs, with Jess Jonassen taking a four-wicket haul for Australia.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana.

Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland and Amanda-Jade Wellington.