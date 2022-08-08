India vs Australia Live Streaming CWG 2022 Gold Medal Match: When and where to watch IND vs AUS

Indian men's hockey team have reached the finals at the Commonwealth Games 2022. They will play against mighty Australia in the gold medal match on August 8, Monday. The Indian men's hockey campaign in the games can be described as flawless as they didn't lose a single match during their campaign for gold.

The 4-4 draw against England was the only aberration in India's victory march. India won 11-0 against Ghana in their opening game. In other matches of the group stages, India comfortably beat Canada and Wales. A massive twenty two goals difference in the group stages ensured that India topped pool B. In the semi-final match that followed, India prevailed over South Africa 3-2 and stormed into the finals.

India's players are in fine form. India's Harmanpreet Singh is in the form of his life with two hattricks already in the games. Harmanpreet is the leading penalty corner scorer with eight goals in the games. Forward Mandeep Singh has scored five goals and is the leading field goal scorer of the games.

Midfielder Akashdeep Singh and goalkeeper Sreejesh have performed great too. But Australia have been superior in both attack and defence. The Australians scored a total of 29 goals in the group stages and conceded just two goals. It would take a special team effort to win against Australia which is the topmost ranked team in the world while India is in the fifth position.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will India vs Australia men's hockey final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs Australia men's hockey final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played on August 8, Monday.

What time does India vs Australia men's hockey final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

The India vs Australia men's hockey final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 5.00 pm IST.

Where will India vs Australia men's hockey final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs Australia men's hockey final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played in Birmingham, England.

Which channel will broadcast India vs Australia men's hockey final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The India vs Australia men's hockey final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs Australia men's hockey final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The live streaming of India vs Australia men's hockey final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.

