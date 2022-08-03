India vs Canada Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022: IND W maintain lead in Q2 after Salima Tete's tap-in vs CAN W
- India vs Canada Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score: India face Canada for a berth in the semi-finals of the CWG Women’s Hockey event, in Birmingham on Wednesday. Follow Live Score and Updates of IND W vs CAN W here.
India vs Canada, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India face Canada in their Pool A Women's Hockey fixture of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Wednesday. The Savita Punia-led side crashed to a 1-3 defeat vs England in their first real CWG 2022 test on Tuesday. After back-to-back wins vs Ghana (5-0) and Wales (3-1), India failed to build on that momentum and face Canada in what is a virtual knockout match as the winner will progress to the semi-finals and the loser will get knocked out.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 03:55 PM
India vs Canada, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Quarter 2 begins!
Quarter 2 begins and India will be hoping to keep their lead, so that they reach the semis.
India 1-0 Canada, Quarter 2
-
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 03:53 PM
India vs Canada, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Quarter 1 ends!
Quarter 1 ends and India manage to hold on to their 1-0 lead against Canada.
India 1-0 Canada, end of Quarter 1
-
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 03:47 PM
India vs Canada, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India keep their lead as Quarter 1 nears its end
With four minutes to go, India have had most of the ball and are attacking a lot from the right flank. It looks like they will keep their lead for this quarter atleast.
India 1-0 Canada, Quarter 1
-
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 03:38 PM
India vs Canada, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: PENALTY CORNER FOR INDIA AND ITS A GOAL!
With around 13 minutes to go in this quarter, India get a penalty corner. It is for Gurjit and she takes a long time. She almost makes a mess but Tete manages to get the tap in at the far post.
India 1-0 Canada, Quarter 1
-
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 03:31 PM
India vs Canada, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: The action begins!
Quarter 1 begins and India attack directly! WHAT A START AND ALMOST GET ONE! ITS A LONG CORNER!
India 0-0 Canada, Quarter 1
-
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 03:31 PM
India vs Canada, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Pre-match formalities!
Both teams enter the venue for their respective pre-match formalities!
-
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 03:07 PM
India vs Canada, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Last meeting
In their last meeting, India defeated Canada 3-2 (1-1) in shootout at the 2002 World Cup.
-
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 02:59 PM
India vs Canada, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India playing XI
Savita (GK, C), Grace, Gurjit, Udita, Sushila, Jyoti, Salima, Sharmila, Neha, Navneet, Vandana
-
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 02:49 PM
India vs Canada, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Focus on Vandana Katariya!
All eyes will be on Vandana, who has been India's main attacking focal point, in the absence of Rani. She was the one who scored India's consolation vs England and will be handy with her deflections inside the opposition circle.
-
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 02:36 PM
India vs Canada, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: RECAP!
England cruised past India, winning 3-1 on Tuesday. Giselle Ansley, Tess Howard and Hannah Martin were on target for the hosts as they cruised past their opponents with ease. Meanwhile, Vandana Katariya scored a consolation goal for India in the dying moments of Quarter 4.
-
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 02:28 PM
India vs Canada, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Pool A standings
In what is a virtual knockout match, India are third with six points (two wins and a defeat). Canada are second with the same points but a better goal difference. England are on top, with Wales in fourth and Ghana in fifth positions respectively. To book a semi-final berth, India need to beat Canada today!
-
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 02:23 PM
India vs Canada, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other 16 times with India coming out on top with 11 wins. Canada have managed only one win and four fixtures have ended as a draw!
-
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 02:20 PM
India vs Canada, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Women's Hockey match between India vs Canada, straight from Birmingham! Stay tuned for some exciting action folks.