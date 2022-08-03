India vs Canada Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022: IND W maintain lead in Q2 after Salima Tete's tap-in vs CAN W

India vs Canada, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India face Canada in their Pool A Women's Hockey fixture of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Wednesday. The Savita Punia-led side crashed to a 1-3 defeat vs England in their first real CWG 2022 test on Tuesday. After back-to-back wins vs Ghana (5-0) and Wales (3-1), India failed to build on that momentum and face Canada in what is a virtual knockout match as the winner will progress to the semi-finals and the loser will get knocked out.