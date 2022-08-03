India vs Canada Live Streaming CWG 2022: When and Where to watch IND vs CAN women's hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match

After successive wins against Ghana (5-0) and Wales (3-1), the Women in Blue were up against England in their third match of pool A in CWG 2022 on Tuesday. However, it ended up being a forgetful day for the Indian women's hockey team as they lost 1-3 to the home side. The Indian eves will next face Canada in a must-win game on Wednesday. India's match against Canada is a virtual knockout match as the winner will progress to the semi-finals while the loser will be sent packing.

On Tuesday, England got the better of Indian women as they scored three goals while India could manage to score just one in the dying seconds of the match. England's goalkeeper Madeleine Hinch was exceptional, saving eight shots at the goal post. The Indian players hit 21 shots in the match but could convert only one. On the other hand, England women converted three of their 13 shots. Hannah Martin, Tess Howard and Giselle Ansley emerged as the goal-scorers for the home side, while Vandana Katariya was the only Indian goal- scorer of the evening.

Indian women will have to be at their best against Canada as a loss in the match would draw curtains on their CWG 2022 campaign. Canada is ranked 15th in FIH world rankings, while India is positioned ninth. Canada will have to punch above its weight to defeat India but at the same time, Savita Punia and CO. cannot afford to take their opponent lightly.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will India vs Canada women's hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The India vs Canada Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played on August 3, Wednesday.

What time does India vs Canada women's hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 match start?

The India vs Canada Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 03:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Canada women's hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The India vs Canada Women's Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played in Birmingham, England.

Which channel will broadcast India vs Canada women's hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 match in India?

The India vs Canada Women's Commonwealth Games 2022 will broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs Canada women's hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Canada Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON