India vs England Live Score Commonwealth Games 2022: Smriti Mandhana's 50 helps IND W build on strong start vs ENG W

India vs England, Women’s Cricket Semi-Final, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India have won the toss and opted to bat vs England in the semi-finals of the women's cricket event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Saturday. En route to the finals, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lost only one fixture, which was their opener against Australia. They then followed it up with an eight-wicket victory vs Pakistan and then a 100-run win vs Barbados. In what could be a highly-entertaining contest, both sides will be aiming for a win in the semi-final, with England second in the ICC rankings and India ranked four.