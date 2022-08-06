India vs England Live Score Commonwealth Games 2022: Smriti Mandhana's 50 helps IND W build on strong start vs ENG W
- India vs England Live Score Women's Cricket Semi-final Commonwealth Games 2022 Match Updates: India face England in the semi-final at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Follow Live Cricket Score and Match Updates of IND W vs ENG W CWG semi-final here.
India vs England, Women’s Cricket Semi-Final, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India have won the toss and opted to bat vs England in the semi-finals of the women's cricket event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Saturday. En route to the finals, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lost only one fixture, which was their opener against Australia. They then followed it up with an eight-wicket victory vs Pakistan and then a 100-run win vs Barbados. In what could be a highly-entertaining contest, both sides will be aiming for a win in the semi-final, with England second in the ICC rankings and India ranked four.
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 04:05 PM
India vs England, Women's Cricket Semi-Final, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: OUT!
A slow delivery by Kemp, Shafali directs it to mid-off for a catch! Takes the bottom of the bat!
Shafali c Brunt b Kemp 15 (17)
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 04:00 PM
India vs England, Women's Cricket Semi-Final, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: SIX!
Mandhana goes for this delivery by Glenn and clobbers it over long-on for a six!
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 03:59 PM
India vs England, Women's Cricket Semi-Final, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR! IND W: 64/0
A full toss by Ecclestone and Shafali clatters it past the fielder at long-off for a four!
After 5.5 overs, India: 64/0
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 03:50 PM
India vs England, Women's Cricket Semi-Final, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: SIX!
TOP SHOT!
Mandhana attacks Sciver and hammers it over deep midwicket for a maximum!
BLISTERING START!
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 03:45 PM
India vs England, Women's Cricket Semi-Final, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: EDGED!
Angled across by Brunt, outside off. Mandhana edges it wide of slip for a four!
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 03:42 PM
India vs England, Women's Cricket Semi-Final, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR!
Back of a length delivery by Brunt and Mandhana pulls it through backward square for a four!
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 03:40 PM
India vs England, Women's Cricket Semi-Final, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Back-to-back fours!
BACK-TO-BACK!
Mandhana sweeps this delivery by Capsey through square leg for a four!
After 2 overs, India: 17/0
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 03:39 PM
India vs England, Women's Cricket Semi-Final, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR!
A poor delivery by Capsey and Mandhana guides it between cover and mid-off for a four!
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 03:36 PM
India vs England, Women's Cricket Semi-Final, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: No run
A short length delivery by Capsey, outside off. Shafali cuts it straight to cover point. No run.
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 03:34 PM
India vs England, Women's Cricket Semi-Final, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR!
Brunt pitches it up and Mandhana drives it straight of mid-off for a four! It goes past a diving fielder, who manages to get a hand on it, but it goes past her!
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 03:33 PM
India vs England, Women's Cricket Semi-Final, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: One run
A full delivery by Brunt, at off. Mandhana drives it through backward point for a single.
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 03:31 PM
India vs England, Women's Cricket Semi-Final, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: The action begins!
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to open for India in the semi-final. Katherine Brunt to bowl for England.
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 03:12 PM
India vs England, Women's Cricket Semi-Final, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Playing XIs
England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver(c), Amy Jones(w), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 03:07 PM
India vs England, Women's Cricket Semi-Final, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: 'Right time to perform', says Harmanpreet Kaur
After winning toss, Harmanpreet said, "We are going to bat first. It's a fresh track and it's going to remain the same throughout the game. Before the main game, everyone is performing. It's right time to perform for the team. Our bowlers are doing well. I am really happy with the way they are bowling".
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 03:01 PM
India vs England, Women's Cricket Semi-Final, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India win toss, opt to bat!
Harmanpreet wins the toss for India and opts to bat.
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 02:53 PM
India vs England, Women's Cricket Semi-Final, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Head-to-head
In terms of head-to-head, both sides have faced each other in 22 T20Is, with England coming out on top with 17 wins, compared to India's five.
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 02:28 PM
Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Welcome to our live coverage of today's CWG women's cricket semi-final fixture between India vs England, straight from Edgbaston in Birmingham. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!