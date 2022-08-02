India vs England Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022: IND W eye CWG 2018 revenge vs ENG in Women's Hockey clash
- India vs England Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score: India face England in their Pool A Women's Hockey fixture at the ongoing CWG 2022 in Birmingham, on Tuesday.
India vs England, Pool A, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: With back-to-back wins in Pool A, India face England in the women's hockey event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Tuesday. The Savita Punia-led side defeated Ghana and Wales in the previous fixtures and sit second in their group, behind table-toppers England. England defeated Ghana and Canada and haven't yet conceded a goal in the tournament. India will be aiming to bag a win against the hosts which could give them confidence to march straight towards a possible gold medal. India will also seek revenge, having lost against England 0-6 in the bronze medal match at Gold Coast 2018. It was also against Great Britain, that they lost in the bronze medal play-off match of the Tokyo Olympics.
Tue, 02 Aug 2022 06:23 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: RECAP!
India defeated Wales 3-1 in the previous fixture. Vandana Katariya scored a brace for India, while Gurjit Kaur also converted a goal via penalty corner. Meanwhile, Xenna Hughes scored a goal for Wales in the third quarter but they failed to stage a comeback.
Tue, 02 Aug 2022 06:07 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FLASHBACK MONDAY!
On Monday, the Indian men's hockey team were held to a 4-4 draw by England in Birmingham. Goals from Lalit Upadhyay (2') and Mandeep Singh (13', 23') helped India grab an early 3-0 lead. Liam Ansell pulled one back for England in the 42nd-minute, but then Harmanpreet Singh made it 4-1 in the 46th-minute. Nick Bandurak scored twice in the 47th and 53rd-minute, before Phil Roper (50') equalised late in Quarter 4, with seven minutes to go.
Tue, 02 Aug 2022 05:58 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India's playing XI
Savita (GK, C), Grace (VC), Gurjit, Udita, Sushila, Jyoti, Tete, Sharmila, Neha, Navneet, Vandana
Tue, 02 Aug 2022 05:56 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Squads
India: Savita Punia (captain and Goalkeeper), Rajani Etimarpu (Goalkeeper), Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika Malik, Neha Goyal, Jyoti, Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari, Sonika
England: Giselle Ansley, Maddie Hinch (goalkeeper), Hollie Pearne-Webb(captain), Fiona Crackles, Sophie Hamilton, Sabbie Heesh(goalkeeper), Tess Howard, Holly Hunt, Shona McCallin, Izzy Petter, Lily Walker, Laura Unsworth, Grace Balsdon, Hannah Martin, Flora Peel, Ellie Rayer, Anna Toman
Tue, 02 Aug 2022 05:30 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India seeking revenge!
India will be seeking revenge. They lost 3-4 in the bronze medal play-off match (against Great Britain) at the Tokyo Olympics. Meanwhile, they lost to England in Gold Coast, losing 0-6 in the bronze medal match!
Tue, 02 Aug 2022 05:23 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other 37 times, with England winning 21 times, compared to India's five victories. They have also drawn 11 times!
Tue, 02 Aug 2022 05:18 PM
India vs England, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Pool A Women's Hockey fixture between India vs England, at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Tuesday. Stay tuned for some exciting action folks!