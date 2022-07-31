India vs Ghana Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey: Manpreet Singh and co start CWG campaign with 11-0 thumping

India vs Ghana Commonwealth Games 2022 Highlights: It was one-way traffic in the Pool B men's hockey action between India and Ghana at the Commonwealth Games 2022, which the former won 11-0. Abhishek broke the deadlock inside the opening minute, while Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner to score India's second goal. The third goal came after a fantastic combination play between Abhishek and Shamsher, with the latter finding the net. Akashdeep Singh and Jugraj Singh scored one goal each in the second quarter. Harmanpreet scored his second goal in the third quarter, and Nilakanta netted India's 7th goal of the match. Varun then converted a penalty corner shortly and Jugraj scored his second towards the closing stage of the third quarter. Mandeep Singh scored the 10th goal at the start of the final quarter. Harmanpreet then completed his hattrick and helped India extend their lead to 11-0, which was the final goal of the match. This was India's first match at CWG 2022. Canada, England, and Wales are the other sides placed in the same pool. Catch the highlights of IND vs GHA CWG 2022 men's hockey match: