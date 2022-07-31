India vs Ghana Live Streaming CWG 2022: When and where to watch IND vs GHA Commonwealth Games Live on TV and online

The Indian men's hockey team looks to begin its campaign on a positive note against Ghana in its opening Pool B game at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The Manpreet Singh-led side will be hungry for success, having missed out on the podium finish in the last edition of the Games in Gold Coast. The team achieved phenomenal success at the Tokyo Olympics, where it bagged historic bronze to end a 41-year drought.

India are placed in Pool B of the tournament along with Canada, England, Ghana, and Wales. It will be the first time India will play off against Ghana since the 1975 Men's World Cup. The last time the two teams faced off against each other, India had won the encounter 7-0. After the Ghana game, India will lock horns with hosts England on Monday, followed by games against Canada (August 3) and Wales (August 4).

Here are the live streaming details:

When will India vs Ghana Men’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The India vs Ghana Men’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played on July 31.

What time does India vs Ghana Men’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match start?

The India vs Ghana Men’s Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 20:30 IST.

Where will India vs Ghana Men's Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The India vs Ghana Men's Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played at the University of Birmingham ground, Birmingham.

Which channel will broadcast India vs Ghana Men’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match in India?

The India vs Ghana Men's Commonwealth Games 2022 will broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs Ghana Men’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Ghana Men’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here.

