India vs Ghana Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey: Manpreet Singh and co start CWG campaign with 11-0 thumping

India vs Ghana Commonwealth Games 2022 Highlights: The Indian men's hockey team kicked-off the CWG 2022 campaign with a 11-0 win over Ghana. Catch the highlights of IND vs GHA men's hockey:
HIndia vs Ghana Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2022 men's hockey: India captain Manpreet Singh
India vs Ghana Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2022 men's hockey: India captain Manpreet Singh
Updated on Jul 31, 2022 10:30 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
India vs Ghana Commonwealth Games 2022 Highlights: It was one-way traffic in the Pool B men's hockey action between India and Ghana at the Commonwealth Games 2022, which the former won 11-0. Abhishek broke the deadlock inside the opening minute, while Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner to score India's second goal. The third goal came after a fantastic combination play between Abhishek and Shamsher, with the latter finding the net. Akashdeep Singh and Jugraj Singh scored one goal each in the second quarter. Harmanpreet scored his second goal in the third quarter, and Nilakanta netted India's 7th goal of the match. Varun then converted a penalty corner shortly and Jugraj scored his second towards the closing stage of the third quarter. Mandeep Singh scored the 10th goal at the start of the final quarter. Harmanpreet then completed his hattrick and helped India extend their lead to 11-0, which was the final goal of the match. This was India's first match at CWG 2022. Canada, England, and Wales are the other sides placed in the same pool. Catch the highlights of IND vs GHA CWG 2022 men's hockey match:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 31, 2022 10:09 PM IST

    IND vs GHA LIVE score: India win 11-0

    That will be it as India start their CWG 2022 campaign with a resounding 11-0 win over Ghana in their Pool B match.

  • Jul 31, 2022 10:07 PM IST

    CWG 2022 hockey LIVE updates: IND 11-0 GHA

    The Indians are keeping the possession and are avoiding any unnecessary risks.

  • Jul 31, 2022 10:03 PM IST

    CWG 2022 LIVE score: Good save by India goalie

    Ghana get a penalty corner and they force the Indian goalie to make an excellent save. India keep the cleansheet intact.

  • Jul 31, 2022 10:00 PM IST

    CWG 2022 LIVE score updates: Harmanpreet Singh completes hattrick

    Harmanpreet Singh completes a hattrick. He successfully converts a third penalty corner to take India's lead to 11-0.

  • Jul 31, 2022 09:58 PM IST

    IND vs GHA hockey LIVE score updates: Ghana keep trying

    Ghana produce a counterattack and also get a penalty corner but fail to find a goal. They again try to build an attack after reclaiming possession but fail to break India's defence.

  • Jul 31, 2022 09:53 PM IST

    IND vs GHA LIVE score: India score 10 goals

    The fourth and final quarter is underway and India will now look to take the scoreline to double figures and as we type this Mandeep Singh scores the 10th goal of the match.

  • Jul 31, 2022 09:47 PM IST

    IND vs GHA LIVE score: India's dominance

    The third quarter comes to an end and India have a 9-0 lead.

  • Jul 31, 2022 09:45 PM IST

    CWG 2022 LIVE score updates: IND lead 9-0

    India are toying with the Ghana defence now. The players are making long passes comfortably before making a penetration into the circle.

    They get another penalty corner, which is struck for a goal by Jugraj Singh.

  • Jul 31, 2022 09:41 PM IST

    CWG 2022 LIVE updates: It's raining goals

    Two goals in two minutes. Midfielder Nilakanta scores the 7th goal while Varun converts a penalty corner to score India's 8th goal.

  • Jul 31, 2022 09:34 PM IST

    CWG 2022 hockey, IND vs GHA LIVE score: Harmanpreet scores

    India get a penalty corner, which is well saved by a rushing Ghana defender. But referee signals for another penalt corner and Harmanpreet fires it into the top corner to hand India their sixth goal.

  • Jul 31, 2022 09:30 PM IST

    CWG 2022 hockey LIVE updates: Ghana goalkeeper makes good saves

    India now get moving and produce an attempt on the target, which is saved by the Ghana goalkeeper. He produces another save to deny India their sixth goal.

  • Jul 31, 2022 09:28 PM IST

    IND vs GHA hockey LIVE updates: Ghana try to make inroads

    The second half is underway and Ghana attacking from left to right look for some early breakthrough. In fact they manage to get a penalty corner too but India ask for a referral. 

    The penalty corner has been reversed and India get a free-hit.

  • Jul 31, 2022 09:14 PM IST

    IND vs GHA LIVE updates: End of 1st half

    The hooter blows to mark the end of the first half as India go into the interval with a 5-0 lead.

  • Jul 31, 2022 09:13 PM IST

    CWG 2022, IND vs GHA LIVE updates: Ghana try to build

    Ghana try to build an attack as we reach close to the end of first half. However, Indian defender push the ball for a wide corner. 

    India move the play back into the Ghana half, and almost ends up scoring their sixth goal. Sigh of relief for Ghana!

  • Jul 31, 2022 09:09 PM IST

    CWG 2022, IND vs GHA LIVE updates: Ghana waste their limited chances

    India were trying to launch a counterattack but the opposition intercepts the ball in the centre half.

    Meanwhile, Ghana have their second penalty corner. They take and Manpreet Singh charges towards the ball and referee hand them a second opportunity, which is excellently saved by India's substitute goalkeeper. They have another penalty corner but Ghana waste their chances. IND 5-0 GHA

  • Jul 31, 2022 09:04 PM IST

    CWG 2022 hockey LIVE updates: Jugraj Singh scores

    India get another penalty corner and that results in a penalty stroke. Jugraj Singh steps to take the shot and he scores India's fifth goal. 

  • Jul 31, 2022 08:59 PM IST

    IND vs GHA hockey LIVE score updates: Akashdeep joins the party

    The second quarter has been a repeat. India also got a penalty corner, but Ghana avert the danger. 

    Akashdeep Singh then joins the party and twists and turn inside the circle, before firing India's fourth goal.

  • Jul 31, 2022 08:53 PM IST

    CWG 2022 hockey LIVE updates: 1st quarter ends

    The opening quarter is dominated by India, with goals from Abhishek, Harmanpreet Singh, and Shamsher. IND 3-0 GHA 

  • Jul 31, 2022 08:50 PM IST

    IND vs GHA, CWG 2022 LIVE score: India lead 3-0

    Abhishek produces some great stick work inside the second circle, before tapping the ball towards Shamsher, who flicks it inside the net to hand India a 3-0 lead.

  • Jul 31, 2022 08:45 PM IST

    CWG 2022, LIVE Score: India lead 2-0

    India almost extend their lead as Mandeep's tap goes slightly wide of the goalpost. India have their second penalty corner and Harmanpreet produces a powerful dragflick, which is saved by the Ghana goalkeeper as they concede another penalty corner. 

    He then does the same in the following penalty corner, smashes the ball into bottom corner of the post. IND lead 2-0. 

  • Jul 31, 2022 08:41 PM IST

    IND vs GHA, CWG LIVE score: India dominate 

    We are midway into the first quarter and as expected India are dominating the proceedings. India have kept the ball mostly with them and are keeping the ball mostly near the opposition's goalpost. Score remains IND 1-0 GHA. 

  • Jul 31, 2022 08:37 PM IST

    CWG 2022 hockey LIVE score: Penalty corner for Ghana

    Ghana also get their first penalty corner but India avoid the danger and quickly rush to the opposite end to extend the lead. However, Ghana defenders manage to keep things as it is.

  • Jul 31, 2022 08:35 PM IST

    CWG 2022 LIVE score: IND take lead

    India take a 1-0 lead inside the opening minute. Early penalty corner and the Ghana goalie manages to stop it but Abhishek finds the net on rebound. 

    Meanwhile, Ghana also respond well but PR Sreejesh makes an excellent save.

  • Jul 31, 2022 08:32 PM IST

    IND vs GHA LIVE score updates: IND 0-0 GHA

    The referee blows the whistle and India get the ball rolling.

  • Jul 31, 2022 08:29 PM IST

    CWG 2022 hockey, IND vs GHA LIVE score: Players assemble for pre-match rituals

    The Indian men's team have arrived at the field. Their opposition have lined up too for the pre-match rituals.

  • Jul 31, 2022 08:25 PM IST

    IND vs GHA hockey LIVE updates: Sreejesh on CWG campaign

    Speaking to hindustantimes.com, ahead of CWG 2022, India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said Olympics is closed chapter and the focus is on doing well in the Commonwealth Games.

    “We can't dream about what we have achieved in the past. That chapter (winning the Olympic medal) is over now. This is a new team, a new tournament. So definitely we can't think that, I have got an Olympic bronze medal and I have achieved everything. We need to shift gears, think about the new hurdles coming your way and overcome them. Definitely you take motivation from those matches, the way we scored, all those saves, but we have to get over it and think of a better encounter tomorrow.”

  • Jul 31, 2022 08:15 PM IST

    CWG 2022 LIVE updates: India's playing XI vs Ghana

    Sreejesh (GK), Manpreet Singh (C), Harmanpreet Singh (VC), Amit Rohidas, Surendra Kumar, Varun Kumar, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

  • Jul 31, 2022 08:09 PM IST

    CWG 2022, IND vs GHA hockey LIVE updates: A look at India's preparation

    The Indian unit held a national camp at the SAI centre in Bengaluru to prepare for the Commonwealth Games 2022. The preparations were for a little less than a month.

  • Jul 31, 2022 07:55 PM IST

    CWG 2022, IND vs GHA LIVE updates: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the men's hockey action between India and Ghana. The Manpreet Singh-led Indian unit will be favourites against the lowly-ranked opposition. Stay tuned for further updates!

