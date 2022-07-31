India vs Pakistan Live Score Commonwealth Games 2022: Smriti Mandhana keeps IND W cruising in chase of 100 vs PAK W

India Women vs Pakistan Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Chasing a target of 100 runs, India are a wicket down vs Pakistan in the women's cricket event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Sunday. The Bismah Maroof-led side were bowled out for 99 by India, with Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav bagging two-wicket hauls respectively. Meanwhile, Muneeba Ali top-scored with a knock of 32 runs off 30 balls. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side crashed to a three-wicket defeat against Australia in their campaign opener, despite a half-century from the captain. Meanwhile, even Renuka Thakur's four-wicket haul went in vain as an unbeaten half-century by Ashleigh Gardner secured a victory for the Aussies. Meanwhile, Pakistan also fell to an opening defeat, losing to Barbados by 15 runs. Both sides will be aiming to grab their first wins of the tournament, and will be hoping to get their respective campaigns back on track.

Watch India vs Pakistan Commonwealth Games 2022 Live match here