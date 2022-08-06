India vs South Africa Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022: Manpreet Singh-led IND face SA in men’s hockey semifinal
- India vs South Africa Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score: India take on South Africa in their men’s hockey semi-final fixture at CWG 2022. Follow IND vs SA Men’s Hockey CWG Semifinal Live Score and Updates from Birmingham here.
India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinal, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India face South Africa in the semi-finals of the men's hockey event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Saturday. The Manpreet Singh-led side secured their berth in the semis after topping Group B with 10 points from four matches and a superior goal difference to England. All eyes will be on Harmanpreet Singh, who is currently the tournament's second highest-scorer with nine goals, only two goals behind England's Nicholas Bandurak.
India vs South Africa, Men's Hockey Semifinal, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India playing XI
Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet (VC), Rohidas, Surender, Varun, Manpreet (C), Hardik, Shamsher, Akashdeep, Abhishek, Lalit.
India vs South Africa, Men's Hockey Semifinal, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: South Africa's road to semifinals
Group Stage-
South Africa 2-2 Pakistan - Match 1
South Africa 5-4 Scotland - Match 2
South Africa 0-3 Australia - Match 3
South AFrica 4-3 New Zealand - Match 4
India vs South Africa, Men's Hockey Semifinal, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India's road to semifinals
Group Stage-
India 11-0 Ghana - Match 1
India 4-4 England - Match 2
India 8-0 Canada - Match 3
India 4-1 Wales - Match 4
India vs South Africa, Men's Hockey Semifinal, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other thrice in CWG history, with India winning all games. This in its two FIH Pro League matches, India defeated South Africa by the same 10-2 scoreline.
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's CWG 2022 men's hockey semifinal match between India vs South Africa, straight from Birmingham.