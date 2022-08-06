India vs South Africa Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022: Manpreet Singh-led IND face SA in men’s hockey semifinal

India vs South Africa, Men’s Hockey Semifinal, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India face South Africa in the semi-finals of the men's hockey event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Saturday. The Manpreet Singh-led side secured their berth in the semis after topping Group B with 10 points from four matches and a superior goal difference to England. All eyes will be on Harmanpreet Singh, who is currently the tournament's second highest-scorer with nine goals, only two goals behind England's Nicholas Bandurak.