India vs Wales Live Score, Men's Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: Manpreet Singh an Co. aim to seal semi-final berth
- India vs Wales Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score: Manpreet Singh-led Indian side will be up against Wales in their Pool B men's hockey fixture in Birmingham. Follow India vs Wales CWG Men’s Hockey Live Score here.
India vs Wales Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score: The Manpreet Singh-led Indian side will be up against Wales in their fourth and final group-stage tie of men's hockey event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. A win today in Birmingham could directly assure India of a chance to reach the semi-final. It would hence be a second consecutive semi-final appearance for India at the CWG. India have so far stand atop in Pool B of the tournament, followed by England. Wales, on the other hand stand third in the table and a win for them would also guarantee a place in the semi-final. Can India beat Wales tonight to secure a semi-final spot or will Wales manage to pull off an upset in Birmingham?
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 04 Aug 2022 06:10 PM
India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: How can Wales make the semis?
All they need is to beat India and hope hosts England defeat Canada Pool B's final match.
Thu, 04 Aug 2022 06:06 PM
India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: How can India make the semis?
A win would imply that India will finish with 10 points in Pool B which would directly guarantee them a spot in the semi-final. A draw, which would leave them with eight points, would as well send them to the semis. However, a defeat, would see India depending on Canada to beat England in Pool B's final match to make the semis.
Thu, 04 Aug 2022 05:51 PM
India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: Where does Wales team stand in Pool B
With two wins and a defeat in three matches in their Pool-B ties, Wales stand third in the table with six points, one behind topl-placed India and England.
Thu, 04 Aug 2022 05:47 PM
India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: How has Wales team fared so far?
Wales vs Canada - Won by 5-1
Wales vs England - Lost by 2-4
Wales vs Ghana - Won by 6-1
Wales vs India - ?
Thu, 04 Aug 2022 05:44 PM
India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: Where does Indian team stand in Pool B
With two wins and a draw in three Pool-B ties, India stand top of the points table. Although, both India and England have the same points (7) but Manpreet Singh and Co. stand atop by virtue of their superior Goal Difference.
Thu, 04 Aug 2022 05:39 PM
India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: How has Indian team fared so far?
India vs Ghana - Won by 11-0
India vs England - 4-4 draw
India vs Canada - Won by 8-0
India vs Wales - ?
Thu, 04 Aug 2022 05:31 PM
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the men's hockey Pool B fixture between India and Wales in Birmingham. Stay tuned for more updates…