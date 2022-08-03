Lovepreet Singh clinches 9th weightlifting medal, wins bronze in men's 109kg final at Commonwealth Games 2022

Lovepreet Singh pulled off a remarkable lift of 355kg to win bronze in the men’s 109kg weightlifting final, taking India's medal tally in the Commonwealth Games 2022 event to nine. On the final day for weightlifting at CWG 2022, Lovepreet began well, extending India's overall medal tally to 14 at the CWG 2022. Lovepreet lifted a best of 163 in snatch to go with 192kg in Clean and Jerk to finish on the podium.

With two more Indian weightlifters in action later in the day, Lovepreet, 24, set the bar high. He pulled off all six lifts successfully, en route to creating a new Clean and Jerk National Record. Having begun with a lead of 159kg in his first snatch attempt, Lovepreet went into the lead with an effort of 161kg in the next, albeit a brief struggle. Next was two kgs extra and Lovepreet nailed the 163kg lift with ease, pulling off the thigh-five celebration.

When it came to Clean and Jerk, Lovepreet had to lift 185kg, which he did without any problem. He bettered it with a beautiful lift of 189kg without any fuss. In his final attempt, Lovepreet then broke his own National Record in a matter of minutes with a herculean effort of 192kg.

Lovepreet will take home his first CWG medal. He started weightlifting in the year 2010 at just 13 years of age and after struggling a lot in his initial days to get recognition at National level, it took him 7 years of hard work and determination to be inducted in the Indian National camp. Lovepreet has been an important member of the Indian National Camp in heavy weight category since 2017.

