Sudhir wins gold in men's heavyweight para powerlifting, sets record at Commonwealth Games 2022

Published on Aug 05, 2022 05:50 AM IST
Gold medalist Sudhir of India. (Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

India bagged a sixth gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as para-powerlifter Sudhir finished on top in the men's heavyweight category final. Sudhir, an Asian Para Games bronze medallist in 2018, lifted 208kg in his first attempt before increasing it to 212kg in his second effort to gather 134.5 points and break the Games record. In his third effort, Sudhir attempted to lift 217kg, a personal best, but was not successful, but it did not matter.

Born into a farmer's family in Sonipat, Haryana, due to a high fever, he contracted polio at the age of four. But He didn't let it get in the way of his determination. He had a lifelong interest in sports, which led to his interest in weight lifting.

Sudhir began his sporting career in 2013 and clinched gold in his first nationals in 2016. Sudhir made his international debut in 2018 at the Asian Para Games 2018 and bagged the bronze medal.

Sudhir is currently working as a Senior Coach (Weightlifting) for the Government of Haryana. He was also named "Strong Man of India" at the 17th Senior and 12th Junior National Para Powerlifting Championships in 2018.

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

commonwealth games india at cwg
