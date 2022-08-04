Tejaswin Shankar wins India's first track and field medal at CWG 2022, clinches bronze in men's high jump

India’s Tejaswin Shankar won India's first medal in athletics at the Commonwealth games 2022, by clinching a historic bronze in the men’s high jump final. Tejaswin, competing for India for the first time in four years nailed a landing of 2.22m to secure a podium finish and take India’s medal tally in the CWG 2022 in Birmingham to 18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tejaswin started by clearing a 2.10m hurdle with ease, but four other athletes managed to cross the 2.15m mark. The Indian then made sure he was up to the challenge by gliding over 2.15m hurdle in his very first attempt. From 2.15m, Tejaswin got even better, easing himself to over 2.19m.

He then attempted 2.22 and as testament to his stunning form, did it effortlessly.

But from there, the wheels began to fall off for Tejaswin. After four valid jumps, Tejaswin failed his first attempt of 2.25m, and a second failed attempt added to his frustration. Suddenly, from gold medal contention, Tejaswin slipped, although his medal chances remained intact. But when Bahamas' Donald Thomas couldn't clear 2.25 in his final attempt, Tejaswin was assured of a bronze. Assured of a medal, Tejaswin opted to use his final jump to take a crack at 2.28m and even though he did not get it, a bronze it was to bury the ghost of CWG 2018 where he had finished sixth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tejwasin had recieved cleared to compete at the Games from CWG organisers on Indian Olympic Assocaition's (IOA) request with less than week to the opening ceremony. The organisers had initially rejected Shankar's late entry but the IOA got confirmation from the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and Birmingham CWG organisers about acceptance of his entry after a Delegate Registration Meeting (DRM).

He could not even take part in the opening ceremony as he had reached Birmingham late due to all the drama surrounding his participation but the Indian did not let all this effect his peformance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail