‘This one will always be special’: PM Modi on India's historic CWG silver in women's cricket

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India women's cricket team for getting a historic silver medal in first attempt at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was in line for gold for the better part of the final match against Australia at Edgbaston but faltered in the last few overs of the chase to end up second on the podium. PM Modi said the silver medal ‘will always be special’ as it is India's first-ever medal in cricket at the Games.

"Cricket and India are inseparable. Our Women's cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they bring home the prestigious Silver medal. Being the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future," tweeted PM Modi.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

The 'Women In Blue' lost the battle of nerves and also the last five wickets for 13 runs with some poor strategic moves and even more atrocious shot selections leaving a lot to be desired. Losing like winning is also a habit and in the end, the self-belief of the Southern Stars prevailed with the opposition taking a lot of pressure on themselves.

Beth Mooney (61 off 41) made a stroke-filled half-century as Australia managed to reach 161 for eight despite a spirited fielding effort from India.

With 50 needed off the last six overs with eight wickets in hand, and Harmanpreet (65 off 43) in the middle of a special innings, it should have been a straightforward chase for India.

However, India found a way to fluff it as they lost eight wickets for 32 runs to come short in a major final once again. India's inexplicable batting collapse was also reminiscent of their failure in the 2017 ODI World Cup final in England.

Sharing a 96-run stand after the fall of openers, Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues (33 off 33) were controlling the chase but the latter's dismissal triggered the collapse. The batters manufactured ways to get dismissed with innings including three run-outs. India were eventually bowled out for 152 with three balls left.

(With PTI inputs)

