Watch: Mirabai Chanu's mother, relatives perform folk dance to celebrate Commonwealth Games 2022 gold with Indian flag

Living up to expectations, Mirabai Chanu clinched India's first gold medal at ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Saturday, in the women's 49kg weightlifting final. Defending her title, Chanu lifted 210 kgs (88kg in snatch and 113 kg in clean and jerk) and also set a CWG record. Such was the importance of her victory that her mother was joined by relatives in celebrating her medal. Posting a video from the celebrations on social media, she captioned it as, "My mom and other relatives celebrating victory at my home."

Here is the video:

The video was well-received by fans, with one user commenting, "Why not!! We all are celebrating and extremely proud of you."

Meanwhile, another user wrote, "India is proud of you mirabai chanu ji This is real spirit of celebration!"

Chanu was in dominating form in her event and the difference between her and silver medallist Marie Ranaivosoa of Mauritius was a massive 29kgs. This is also Chanu's first big result since her heroics at the Tokyo Olympics last year. Meanwhile after her win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her on Twitter. He wrote, "The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she’s won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes."

The weightlifter also summed up her gold medal and wrote "Lifting 201kg never felt easy but thanks to the love and wishes of billions back home, every challenge is just an attempt away."

In total, India has secured five medals in CWG 2022 until now; two golds, two silvers and one bronze. Australia are on top with 37 medals (14 golds, nine silvers and 14 bronze), followed by England who have won 28.

