Watch: Cyclist taken to hospital, spectators injured after scary accident at Commonwealth Games

Published on Jul 31, 2022 07:41 PM IST
A total of eight riders crashed in the final lap of the race.
General view of a crash in the Men's 15km scratch race qualifying round as England's Matt Walls (top left) and Canada's Derek Gee (right) go over the barrier into the crowd at Lee Valley VeloPark at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

England cyclist Matt Walls met with a serious accident during the men's 15km scratch race qualifiers at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday. The 24-year-old crashed against the wall surrounding the track, following which he catapulted over it and landed in the crowds at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London. The medical officials present at the venue attended him for over 40 minutes before he was taken to a hospital. (Follow: Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 3 Live Updates)

Spectators were also hurt during the course of action. Team England provided an update on Walls' health, which read: "Matt is alert and talking -- as he has been throughout -- and is being given medical attention in hospital." The accident left few people in the stands with wounds as medical officials were seen attending them as well.

The accident took place while Walls was switching course in order to avoid riders that had fallen. New Zealand's George Jackson and Australia's Josh Duffy had slid up in the banking, which forced Walls right at the edge of the track.

Canadian Derek Gee also met with a similar fate, but luckily escaped from crashing right into the stands. Another participant from The Isle of Man, Matt Bostock, was also taken to hospital after sustaining injuries on his head and shoulder.

Canadian Mathias Guillemette was disqualified for causing the initial crash. A total of eight riders crashed in the final lap of the race. Apart from the medics, coaches were also seen assisting the injured as England coach climbed up the walls trying to reach Walls in the crowd.

As per a report in AFP, the remainder of the morning session at the velodrome was cancelled and spectators were asked to leave. The Commonwealth Games are being held in the Birmingham sports village but track cycling is taking place in London.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

