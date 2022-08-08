Watch: PV Sindhu takes fan's mobile from stands and makes her day after winning CWG gold

PV Sindhu is a champion both on and off the court. One doesn't need to look beyond the NEC arena in Birmingham to get an idea about that. Moments after winning her maiden individual gold at the Commonwealth Games on Monday, the ace Indian shuttler made fans' day by not only keeping the selfie requests but also by clicking them herself. The world number seven Indian was seen shaking hands with the Indian fans in the stands, signing autographs and even taking their mobile phones to click selfies for a few of them.

The two-time Olympics medallist from India outplayed Canada's Michelle Li 21-15 , 21-13 in front of a packed crowd in the women's singles final. This was Sindhu's third consecutive CWG medal. She had returned with bronze in 2014 in Glasgow and got silver in 2018 in Gold Coast.

Sindhu was clinical in her short game and pounced on the slightest of attacking opportunities. Michelle had beaten the 2019 World Champion way back in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014. But this time, the 2019 world champion was too good for the Canadian number one.

Sindhu's efforts earned praise from all quarters including president Draupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi. "The phenomenal P V Sindhu is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is all about. Her dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold medal at the CWG. Wishing her the best for her future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

"P V Sindhu has won the nation's heart by winning a historic badminton gold at #CommonwealthGames. You created magic on the court, enthralling millions. Your masterly win makes our Tiranga fly high and our national anthem resonate at Birmingham. Heartiest congratulations!" the president tweeted.

