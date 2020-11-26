e-paper
Home / Sports / Diego Maradona: Fooball loses its joy, passion, verve

Diego Maradona: Fooball loses its joy, passion, verve

Diego Maradona won the football World Cup with Argentina in 1986, having knocked England out of the tournament in a match which saw him score the infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal

sports Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 05:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Diego Maradona has died from a heart attack days after turning 60. He breathed his last at home
Diego Maradona has died from a heart attack days after turning 60. He breathed his last at home, his lawyer said, just three weeks after having surgery on a blood clot in his brain.

Maradona won the football World Cup with Argentina in 1986, having knocked England out of the tournament in a match which saw him score the infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal, and another — widely considered to be the greatest goal of all time. One of the greatest players on the pitch, his life off the pitch was equally colourful — amid battles with drug and alcohol addiction. He not just inspired a generation, he defined it.

