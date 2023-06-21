2024 Copa America in US to start on June 20, final to be played July 14

Next year's Copa America tournament in the United States will kick off on June 20, with the final to be played on July 17.

FILE - Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after beating Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final(AP)

South American soccer body CONMEBOL confirmed the dates on Tuesday but said tournament organizers have yet to pick the host cities.

Ten South American teams plus six from Central and North America will take part in the 2024 Copa America.

Argentina is the defending champion.

The previous Copa America held in the U.S. in 2016 also included 16 teams.

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez said in a statement that the “a new edition will invite (fans) to celebrate and live the passion that this competition makes us feel.”

