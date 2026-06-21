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3.09 goals per game: FIFA World Cup 2026 fastest to 100 goals in 68 years!

There are several factors at play. The ball and the number of inexperienced teams appear to be the most prominent ones.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 07:35 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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When Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo scored against Sweden on Saturday night for his side's third goal, the ongoing football World Cup reached a major milestone. It became the second fastest edition in terms of 100 goals scored. For the first time in 68 years, it has taken 33 games to see 100 goals.

That's the goal from Cody Gakpo!(Getty Images via AFP)

The fastest to date happened in the 1954 World Cup when the first 100 goals came in just 20 matches. In 2014, in Brazil, it had taken 36 games. In 1982, it was the same. Four years before, in 1978 in Argentina and then in 1994 in the United States, it took 38 games.

Also Read: Netherlands thump Sweden in Houston to get World Cup liftoff

More than 3 goals per match is a big number. There could be several factors contributing to it. One could be the ball. Adidas' Trionda ball is being used in the ongoing edition, and it has troubled goalkeepers so far with its flight. More than 10 goals have been scored from outside the box. Keepers' fumbles in the box have contributed to the tally, too.

Another factor could also be the fact a lot of new teams or non-regulars are playing this time around. It's a 48-team tournament -- biggest to date – and many new teams or non-regulars are still getting their bearings, leading to high-scoring contests against seasoned sides. "Of course, having more teams and lower-ranked sides has had a small impact in terms of quality. But aside from a few matches, like Germany against Curacao, where the game eventually got away from them, not that many sides have been blown away so far," said former Brentford and Tottenham boss Thomas Frank.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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