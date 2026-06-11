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5 things you need to know before the biggest FIFA World Cup in history kicks off

From never-before-seen records to storylines straight out of a movie script, here are five reasons why this World Cup could be unlike any other.

Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 04:04 pm IST
Edited by Aratrick Mondal
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The wait is over. The biggest sporting event on the planet returns tonight, and before the first whistle blows, the FIFA World Cup 2026 has already made history. From never-before-seen records to storylines straight out of a movie script, here are five reasons why this World Cup could be unlike any other.

1. Three Countries. One World Cup. Never Happened Before.

A man poses for a picture next to a replica of the World Cup trophy in downtown Houston, Texas, on June 10, 2026, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup(AFP)

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, three nations are hosting the tournament together. The United States, Mexico and Canada will welcome the world across 16 host cities, making this the largest and most ambitious World Cup ever staged. Football has never travelled this far for a single tournament.

2. It's the Biggest World Cup Ever — And Anything Can Happen

Forget 32 teams. This year, 48 nations will battle for football's biggest prize, creating more matches, more rivalries, more drama and more opportunities for underdog stories that could capture the world's imagination. Expect surprises from day one.

3. Mexico Just Set a World Cup Record That May Never Be Broken

Mexico becomes the first nation in history to host the FIFA World Cup for a third time, having previously staged the tournament in 1970 and 1986. It's a landmark achievement that cements the country's place in football folklore.

4. Tonight's Opening Match Is a Footballing Déjà Vu

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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