6th-tier Macclesfield drawn against Brentford in FA Cup as reward for beating titleholder Palace
LIVERPOOL, England — Sixth-tier Macclesfield's reward for beating Crystal Palace in one of the biggest ever FA Cup shocks was another home match against a Premier League opponent — this time Brentford in the fourth round.
“We said before we'd have liked Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal,” said Macclesfield coach John Rooney, the younger brother of England great Wayne Rooney. “But another Premier League team — incredible.”
Palace, the titleholder, was humbled by a team 117 places lower in English soccer's league pyramid and was one of six top-flight teams to be knocked out so far in the third round. The others were Manchester United, Tottenham, Everton, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.
Newly hired Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior will take his team to second-tier Hull, one of his former clubs, while Manchester City was drawn to play Salford City or Swindon — lower-league teams who meet on Tuesday. Arsenal will host third-tier Wigan.
Aston Villa will host Newcastle in the only guaranteed all-Premier League matchup. Another could see Liverpool — provided it beats third-tier Barnsley on Monday — host Brighton.
Wrexham, the second-tier team owned by Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, was drawn at home to fellow Championship club Ipswich Town after knocking out Forest.
The matches will be played around the weekend of Feb. 14-15.
Fourth-round draw:
Liverpool or Barnsley vs. Brighton
Stoke City vs. Fulham
Oxford United vs. Sunderland
Southampton vs. Leicester City
Wrexham vs. Ipswich Town
Arsenal vs. Wigan Athletic
Hull City vs. Chelsea
Burton Albion vs. West Ham
Burnley vs. Mansfield Town
Norwich City vs. West Bromwich Albion
Port Vale vs. Bristol City
Grimsby Town vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Aston Villa vs. Newcastle
Manchester City vs. Salford City or Swindon
Macclesfield vs. Brentford
Birmingham City vs. Leeds United
