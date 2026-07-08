8 chances, 4 misses: World Cup's greatest goalscorer Lionel Messi is also its worst penalty taker and why he should stop

Four scored. Four missed. That's Lionel Messi's record from the penalty spot across six World Cups. And after Tuesday's miss against Egypt in the Round of 16 in Atlanta, that statistic carries a new weight. Messi is now the first player in World Cup history to miss two non-shootout penalties in the same edition of the tournament, and no player before him had ever missed more than one penalty during normal time in a single World Cup. Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir (23) saves a penalty kick by Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Yet neither miss has ultimately hurt Argentina, yet.

Against Austria in the group stage, Messi failed to convert a 12th-minute penalty that would have broken the deadlock. He responded by scoring twice to overtake Miroslav Klose as the highest goalscorer in World Cup history. Against Egypt, he missed the chance to equalise after Nicolas Tagliafico won a penalty with Argentina trailing 1-0. But once again, he recovered, setting up Cristian Romero's goal before scoring the equaliser himself as Argentina came from 2-0 down to beat Egypt 3-2.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi feared he let Argentina down after missed penalty before great escape: 'We didn't deserve to go home'

Messi's genius continues to outweigh his flaws. But at some point, a recurring flaw stops being an anomaly and becomes a pattern that opponents can prepare for.

Both misses at this World Cup followed an almost identical script.

Against Austria, Messi had a lengthy wait after a VAR review before taking his penalty. Rather than altering his approach, he stuck to his trademark stop-start routine. He took a short run-up, paused briefly before his final strides and waited for goalkeeper Alexander Schlager to commit first. Schlager refused. Forced into making the decision himself, Messi dragged his effort wide of the right post instead of finding the corner.

Atlanta witnessed a remarkably similar sequence. The slow run-up returned. So did the delayed commitment. This time, Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir held his ground, waited for Messi's strike and reacted sharply to push the effort away.

In both cases, the goalkeeper prevailed not because they guessed correctly, but because they refused to play Messi's game. His penalty routine is designed to exploit keepers who commit early. Increasingly, opponents are refusing to do exactly that.

That raises an uncomfortable question. Are Messi's penalty misses simply the cost of being unpredictable, or has his unpredictability itself become predictable?

The placement data suggests the latter. Opta's analysis of Messi's eight World Cup penalties tells a more revealing story than the popular belief that he "mixes it up." Only one of his four successful penalties has been struck low into his preferred corner. Two other goals, all three saved penalties and the one miss against Austria all ended up in a remarkably tight cluster at a similar height and on the same side of the goal.