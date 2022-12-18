‘A Messi wave coming…’:Ravi Shastri shares epic video from Qatar as Argentina meet France in FIFA World Cup final

The climax of the FIFA World Cup 2022- the final between Argentina and France is alset to be played in Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. After a strenous campaign, both teams reached the final having lost one game each in the group stage. With two titles win each in their name, the final provides the opportunity to both countries to claim the coveted trophy for the third time.

As the final of the biggest event in football gets underway, the frenzy and enthusiasm of fans has sky-rocketed across the globe. Argentina superstar Lionel Messi's announcement of retirement for his nation after the title clash, has further added to the excitement. Messi will have the last opportunity to add the crown of World Champions to his star-studded career for first time.

Amidst the surreal atmosphere and hype around the final, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has reached the stadium to witness the title clash. In a video post on Twitter, Shastri highlighted the adrenaline rush and gave an insight into his expectations from the impending contest between Argentina and France in the final.

"Lusail will erupt in an hour. A Messi wave coming into the stadium #WorldCup #ArgentinaVsFrance #Messi," captioned Shastri while tweeting the video.

"I have been to stadiums and stadiums and stadiums all my life, covering sports, playing sports and watching sports. This Lusail Stadium, what you are seeing in the background, just takes the cake," said Ravi Shastri in the video.

Defending champions France aim to become only the third country to win back-to-back World Cup titles and join the exclusive club with Brazil(1958 and 1962) and Italy(1934 and 1938) in it. While Argentina will look to extract revenge from the European team against whom they lost 3-4 in the round of 16 in 2018 World Cup. Messi-led Argentina are playing their sixth final in the history of the tournament.

