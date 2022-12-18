Home / Sports / Football / 'All he needs is...': Ronaldinho shares heart-melting message for 'little brother' Messi before FIFA World Cup final

'All he needs is...': Ronaldinho shares heart-melting message for 'little brother' Messi before FIFA World Cup final

football
Published on Dec 18, 2022 07:16 PM IST

Legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho has shared a heart-melting message for former FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi as Argentina are set to lock horns with France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday.

Ronaldinho has shared a heart-melting message for former FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi as Argentina are set to lock horns with France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final(Reuters-AP)
Ronaldinho has shared a heart-melting message for former FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi as Argentina are set to lock horns with France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final(Reuters-AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

With record-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi all set to lead Argentina at the grandest stage of them all, legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho has shared a heart-melting message for the former FC Barcelona captain. Messi-led Argentina will cross swords with Kylian Mbappe-starrer France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium. Messi, who guided Argentina to two World Cup finals, has never lifted the famous trophy in his illustrious career.

Ronaldinho, who was a part of Brazil's World Cup-winning side in the 2002 edition of the showpiece event, has backed Messi to end his trophy drought at the grandest stage in world football. The 35-year-old is tipped to shatter multiple records when the Argentina talisman walks out to play his final match for the former champions in the international arena. Messi is expected to bid farewell to international football after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

ALSO READ: Explained: Who will win Golden Boot if both Messi and Mbappe end up scoring same number of goals at FIFA World Cup 2022?

Speaking to Telefoot in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between France and Argentina, Ronaldinho said that he wants Messi to fulfil his dream of winning the iconic trophy in Qatar. "For me, Messi is a brother, a little brother... All he needs is this World Cup, and I hope he can make this dream come true," Ronaldinho said.

Showering praise on Messi, the former AC Milan and FC Barcelona star earlier claimed that the Argentina captain can play until he is 50. “It’s his last World Cup, but I was sure he would come back and do whatever was necessary to win it. For me, he can play until he’s 50 because he has many more qualities than everyone else,” Ronaldinho told L’Equipe.

One of the greatest players in the history of the game, Messi is one of only six men to feature in five editions of the World Cup. The 35-year-old became Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer in the history of the World Cup in Qatar. Messi is also the joint-highest goal scorer (5) in the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
fifa world cup lionel messi ronaldinho + 1 more
fifa world cup lionel messi ronaldinho

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out