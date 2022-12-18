'All he needs is...': Ronaldinho shares heart-melting message for 'little brother' Messi before FIFA World Cup final

With record-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi all set to lead Argentina at the grandest stage of them all, legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho has shared a heart-melting message for the former FC Barcelona captain. Messi-led Argentina will cross swords with Kylian Mbappe-starrer France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium. Messi, who guided Argentina to two World Cup finals, has never lifted the famous trophy in his illustrious career.

Ronaldinho, who was a part of Brazil's World Cup-winning side in the 2002 edition of the showpiece event, has backed Messi to end his trophy drought at the grandest stage in world football. The 35-year-old is tipped to shatter multiple records when the Argentina talisman walks out to play his final match for the former champions in the international arena. Messi is expected to bid farewell to international football after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Speaking to Telefoot in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between France and Argentina, Ronaldinho said that he wants Messi to fulfil his dream of winning the iconic trophy in Qatar. "For me, Messi is a brother, a little brother... All he needs is this World Cup, and I hope he can make this dream come true," Ronaldinho said.

Showering praise on Messi, the former AC Milan and FC Barcelona star earlier claimed that the Argentina captain can play until he is 50. “It’s his last World Cup, but I was sure he would come back and do whatever was necessary to win it. For me, he can play until he’s 50 because he has many more qualities than everyone else,” Ronaldinho told L’Equipe.

One of the greatest players in the history of the game, Messi is one of only six men to feature in five editions of the World Cup. The 35-year-old became Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer in the history of the World Cup in Qatar. Messi is also the joint-highest goal scorer (5) in the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup.

