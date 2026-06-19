Achraf Hakimi to stand trial in rape case, PSG star breaks silence: ‘Easy target. Finally, I will be able to speak’

PSG and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi will stand trial in a rape case, as confirmed by a French appeals court on Friday. According to a report by The Associated Press, the defender had appealed a February decision by an investigative judge, and that ruling followed recommendations from public prosecutors that he should face trial. PSG star Achraf Hakimi is set to stand trial in a rape case. (AFP)

The decision by the Versailles appeals court was released only hours before Morocco's second Group C clash against Scotland. They drew 1-1 in their opener against Brazil.

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Hakimi faced preliminary charges of rape in March 2023, when a 24-year-old woman accused him of raping her at his home in a Paris suburb.

Rachel-Flore Pardo, the lawyer representing the plaintiff, stated that after more than three years of legal proceedings, the court's decision is a relief for her client. She also accused Hakimi's defence of defaming her client.

In a statement to AP, she said, "Relief that she has been heard by the justice system and will have her case heard at trial."

"Hope that this trial will help other women and further weaken the fortress of denial and impunity surrounding sexual violence, including within the world of men's football."

Hakimi Achraf's response Meanwhile, Hakimi has defended himself on X, stating that he is an easy target due to his popularity. "Justice looked me in the eye and told me: If you were not famous, there would never have been a case," he wrote.

"I chose to remain silent for years. I believed that staying dignified, being patient, and trusting the justice system would allow the right decisions to be made."

"I have been waiting for this trial since the first day. And I am now waiting for it impatiently.

"Finally, I will be able to speak", he added.

The trial's date hasn't been announced yet. Meanwhile, Hakimi's lawyer, Fanny Collin, told the Associated Press, "The multitude of exculpatory elements uncovered during the investigation and judicial inquiry would, in any other case, have led to the dismissal of the proceedings."

"Achraf Hakimi's defense regrets that no consequences were drawn from the contradictions and false statements made by the complainant, her concealment of information from the judicial authorities, her obstruction of the search for the truth, and the psychological assessments noting both her ambivalence and her lack of clarity regarding the events she reported."