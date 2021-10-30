Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Adams gives Southampton 1-0 Premier League win at Watford
football

Adams gives Southampton 1-0 Premier League win at Watford

Published on Oct 30, 2021 11:09 PM IST
AP | , Watford [england]

Che Adams clinched Southampton's first away win in the Premier League since last season in March, curling in a shot for a 1-0 victory at Watford on Saturday.

Adams collected the ball on the edge of the area and turned before chipping the ball into the top corner and out of reach of the goalkeeper in the 20th minute.

It was a less eventful game for Claudio Ranieri after his Watford side conceded five goals against Liverpool only to score five themselves in his second game in charge against Everton last weekend.

Watford remains without a home win since the opening day of the season and is three points above the relegation zone. Southampton is a point better off.

 

