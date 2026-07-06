Adidas launches TRIONDA official match ball for 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final and final

Adidas revealed the TRIONDA FINAL, the official match ball for the semi-finals, the third-place play-off and final of the FIFA World Cup 26. It has been designed to elevate the biggest moments in international football.

Lionel Messi and so many others so far have been good with TRIONDA. (Adidas India)

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Building on the TRIONDA Official Match Ball unveiled in October 2025, TRIONDA FINAL evolves the design while maintaining the same performance-driven construction. For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, adidas moves beyond a traditional colour update, introducing a dedicated design that reflects the magnitude of the tournament’s closing matches.

The design of TRIONDA FINAL is inspired by the journey towards football’s ultimate prize. A premium gold finish references the FIFA World Cup trophy, set against a black base to elevate the ball’s look and feel, creating a bold and refined visual identity for the final stages of the competition. This is complemented by dynamic accents of pink and red, injecting energy into the design while creating a visual link to the footwear worn on pitch.

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{{^usCountry}} TRIONDA FINAL celebrates the host cities of the tournament’s decisive matches through a bold typographic approach integrated directly into the panel graphics. The four final host cities - Dallas, Atlanta, Miami and New York, New Jersey – are prominently featured within the main blocking of the design, while the remaining host cities are incorporated within the triangular graphic elements, creating a layered storytelling approach across the surface of the ball. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TRIONDA FINAL celebrates the host cities of the tournament’s decisive matches through a bold typographic approach integrated directly into the panel graphics. The four final host cities - Dallas, Atlanta, Miami and New York, New Jersey – are prominently featured within the main blocking of the design, while the remaining host cities are incorporated within the triangular graphic elements, creating a layered storytelling approach across the surface of the ball. {{/usCountry}}

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The ball retains the same four-panel construction, panel shape and surface structure as TRIONDA, ensuring identical performance on the pitch from the opening match through to the final whistle of the tournament. From a performance point of view, the construction features intentionally deep seams and strategically placed surface textures, which support optimal aerodynamics and flight stability. The TRIONDA FINAL also features the latest evolution of adidas Connected Ball Technology, delivering precise ball data in real time to support faster decision-making by match officials and enhance insights into the game.

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The TRIONDA FINAL Official Match Ball is priced at INR 14,999 and is available to purchase from today in adidas retail and selected retailers, and online.

(This is a press release from Adidas India)