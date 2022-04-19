Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AFC Asian Cup 2023: India coach Igor Stimac names 41 probables for preparatory camp
football

AFC Asian Cup 2023: India coach Igor Stimac names 41 probables for preparatory camp

The players and the support staff will assemble in Bellary on April 23, 2022, and will start training from April 24, 2022, to May 8, 2022.
India national coach Igor Stimac.(AIFF)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 05:32 PM IST
ANI |

Indian Men's Senior National Team Head Coach Igor Stimac has named a list of 41 probables for the preparatory camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup Final Round qualifiers in June.

The players and the support staff will assemble in Bellary on April 23, 2022, and will start training from April 24, 2022, to May 8, 2022. The team will next move to Kolkata to continue in the camp till the qualifiers.

The players from Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will join the camp after their respective club commitments.

India have been drawn alongside Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Cambodia in Group D of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 final round qualifiers. The leg which will kick off on June 8 will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in June. India play their first match against Cambodia on June 8.

The Blue Tigers had earlier played International Friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus in the March international window.

The list of 41 probables is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Prabhshukhan Gill, Mohammad Nawaz, TP Rehenesh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Ashutosh Mehta, Asish Rai, Hormipam Ruivah, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Narender Gahlot, Chinglensana Singh, Anwar Ali, Subhashish Bose, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh, Harmanjot Singh Khabra.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Jeakson Singh, Glan Martins, VP Suhair, Lalengmawia, Sahal Abdul Samad, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Suresh Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ritwik Kumar Das, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Rahul KP, Liston Colaco, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
