AFC Women’s Asian Cup: Brilliant Kalyan strike as India end with 1-3 loss

Kolkata: By the time the goal of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup is decided, Manisha Kalyan should be back with Alianza Lima in the Peruvian top division. India’s tryst with Asian elite ended with two soft goals in a 1-3 defeat to Chinese Taipei in Sydney on Tuesday but no highlights reel will be complete without Kalyan’s goal.

It was a cannonball of a left-footer fired from around 25 yards. India won a free kick after defender Huang Ke-sin pushed Soumya Guguloth and was booked. The shot from Kalyan, 24, swung powerfully into the horizontal and was pinging around the penalty area when the India forward was seen imploring for a VAR check that was happening anyway. VAR showed the ball had bounced inside the line before coming back into play. 1-1 India in the 39th minute.

As a 19-year-old, Kalyan had scored an equaliser against Marta’s Brazil in 2021. Brazil were left surprised by her pace before being stunned by the finish to the far corner. India lost that day too but like in Manaus, Kalyan stood out in Australia.

Head coach Amelia Valverde used Kalyan in a more central position so instead of her speed, what got noticed was her ability to hold the ball under pressure and win fouls. Chen Yu-chin and Chen Jin-wen were booked trying to contain her. Kalyan also showed her prowess with set-pieces. In the first minute, Guguloth headed Kalyan’s corner into the framework. From an acute angle in second half stoppage-time, Kalyan’s free-kick was tipped over by Cheng Ssu-yu, a 60th minute replacement for goalie Wang Yu-ting who suffered a concussion. From the corner-kick, Pyari Xaxa headed into the upright.

Needing a two-goal victory to keep alive chances of a quarter-final, India started brightly with Guguloth narrowly missing after Kalyan had found her. Chinese Taipei had better chances and were more organised but they struggled during transition and with Xaxa and Guguloth’s ability to stretch the play. Yet, it was from an overhit Guguloth pass that they sucker-punched in the 12th minute.

Hsu Yi-yun played a crossfield ball that took out centre-back Martina Thokchom. Left-back Sanju stepped in but her under-cooked pass for goalie Panthoi Elangbam gifted Chen Jin-wen an opportunity to find Su Yu-Hsuan for the tap-in. The ball behind the defence had led to Vietnam scoring in injury time as well. A smart through ball by Wu Kai Ching that beat India’s high line and was met by Yu-chin led to the third in the 77th.

Having left her line to stop Yu-chin, Elangbam and Sweety Devi, two of India’s bravest and best performers, clashed and had to be substituted. Both had to be taken to hospital. Twice earlier, Elangbam dived at Yu-chin’s feet to win a one-on-one duels. Minutes after she had done that the first time, India conceded a penalty, their second in three matches, after the ball hit Xaxa’s arm. Yu-yun’s shot hit the upright and went in off Elangbam’s back in 45+8.

Iran, Bangladesh and India, three of the lowest ranked teams, have been eliminated along with Vietnam who lost 0-4 to Japan on Tuesday leading to a premature exit for the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.