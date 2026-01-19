AFCON controversy: Why Sadio Mane, Senegal left the field after penalty call vs Morocco. Overtime confusion emerges

The 2026 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final spiralled into extraordinary scenes as Senegal’s players staged a dramatic walkout in stoppage time, protesting a late VAR decision that handed hosts Morocco a contentious penalty. Sadio Mane and co soon returned to the field for extra-time, getting a 1-0 lead in the first half of the extended period.

Why Senegal walked out With the score locked at 0-0 deep into eight minutes of added time, referee Jean-Jacques Ndala was called to the pitchside monitor after Brahim Diaz went down in the box under pressure from West Ham defender El Hadji Malick Diouf. Following the review, Ndala pointed to the spot, sparking immediate outrage from the Senegal camp.

Fury had already been building among the defending champions moments earlier, when what they believed to be a decisive goal was ruled out. Abdoulaye Seck was penalised for a foul on Achraf Hakimi in the build-up, a decision that brought huge relief to the Moroccan supporters inside the stadium.

As Ndala signalled for the penalty, Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw instructed his players to leave the field in protest. Every Senegal player — except captain Sadio Mane, who followed orders and disappeared down the tunnel, along with members of the coaching staff, plunging the final into chaos.

Mane, visibly embarrassed by the situation, angrily chased his teammates into the dressing room and pleaded with them to return. After a delay lasting more than 17 minutes, Senegal eventually emerged back onto the pitch, allowing the match to resume.

Diaz misses penalty The drama intensified further when Diaz stepped up to take the penalty. Attempting an audacious Panenka, the Real Madrid forward was easily denied by former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The miss left Diaz in tears as the referee immediately blew for extra time.

Extra time drama That moment proved decisive. Senegal seized their reprieve, with Mané playing a clever backheel to release Pape Gueye on a surging run through midfield. The Villarreal man unleashed a powerful strike past Yassine Bounou to give Senegal a 1-0 lead, the first goal Morocco had conceded from open play throughout the tournament.

“I was so confused following the match on Al Jazeera live feed. They had +24 minutes of extra time? Lol,” one person posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.