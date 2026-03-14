AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, March 14
AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, March 14
AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, :
Premier League leaders Arsenal take on Everton
Real Madrid visit Elche in La Liga
France host England seeking Six Nations title
Ireland and Scotland meet in Triple Crown decider
Alcaraz and Sinner target Indian Wells final
FOOTBALL
English Premier League: Burnley v Bournemouth, Sunderland v Brighton , Chelsea v Newcastle , Arsenal v Everton , West Ham v Manchester City . Coverage by John Weaver and Kieran Canning. Picture
Spanish La Liga: Girona v Athletic Bilbao , Atletico Madrid v Getafe , Real Oviedo v Valencia , Real Madrid v Elche . Coverage by Rik Sharma. Picture
Italian Serie A: Inter Milan v Atalanta , Napoli v Lecce , Udinese v Juventus . coverage by Terry Daley. Coverage by Terry Daley. Picture
German Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt v Heidenheim, Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg, Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim v Wolfsburg , Hamburg v Cologne . Coverage by Dan Wighton. Picture
French Ligue 1: Lorient v Lens , Angers v Nice , Monaco v Brest . Coverage by Jed Court. Picture
Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen v Falkirk, Celtic v Motherwell, Hibernian v Livingston , Kilmarnock v Hearts
English Championship: Coventry v Southampton, Middlesbrough v Bristol City, Oxford v Charlton , Birmingham v Sheffield United, Leicester v QPR, Millwall v Blackburn, Norwich v Preston, Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich, Stoke v Watford, West Brom v Hull
CAF Champions League quarter-finals, first leg: RS Berkane v Al Hilal Omdurman
CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals, first leg: AS Otoho v Zamalek , Al Masry v CR Belouizdad
RUGBY UNION
Final round of Six Nations with France, Scotland and Ireland all still in title contention. The action kicks off in Dublin as Ireland host Scotland before Wales take on Italy in Cardiff . France are at home to England in the tournament finale . Coverage by Pirate Irwin, Barnaby Chesterman and Illtud Dafydd. Picture. Video
Super Rugby: Fijian Drua v Brumbies , Crusaders v Highlanders , Reds v Waratahs
TENNIS
Carlos Alcaraz plays Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals at Indian Wells, while Jannik Sinner takes on Alexander Zverev in the other last-four clash. Coverage by Rebecca Bryan.
WINTER PARALYMPICS
Six medals on offer in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and wheelchair curling at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics. Coverage by Neil Fulton. Picture. Video
BASKETBALL
NBA: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Milwaukee at Atlanta, Charlotte at San Antonio, Washington at Boston, Orlando at Miami, Denver at Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento at Los Angeles Clippers
GOLF
Third round of the Players Championship at Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra, Florida
Round three of LIV Golf at Singapore
ALPINE SKIING
Men's World Cup super-G at Courchevel, where Swiss skier Marco Odermatt could secure another crystal globe to go along with his overall and downhill titles . Picture
Women's World Cup giant slalom in Are, Sweden . Mikaela Shiffrin leads the overall standings from Emma Aicher by 125 points with six races left in the season. Picture
CYCLING
Jonas Vingegaard is in the yellow jersey for the seventh stage of Paris-Nice, a 138.7km ride from Nice which ends with a category one climb to the Auron ski resort. Picture
Isaac Del Toro leads the Tirreno-Adriatic going into the penultimate sixth stage, a very hilly and demanding 188km run from San Severino Marche to Camerino
RAYLLING
Third day of Safari Rally in Kenya
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