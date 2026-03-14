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    AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, March 14

    Published on: Mar 14, 2026 6:36 AM IST
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    AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, March 14
    AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, March 14

    AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, March 14

    AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, :

    Premier League leaders Arsenal take on Everton

    Real Madrid visit Elche in La Liga

    France host England seeking Six Nations title

    Ireland and Scotland meet in Triple Crown decider

    Alcaraz and Sinner target Indian Wells final

    FOOTBALL

    English Premier League: Burnley v Bournemouth, Sunderland v Brighton , Chelsea v Newcastle , Arsenal v Everton , West Ham v Manchester City . Coverage by John Weaver and Kieran Canning. Picture

    Spanish La Liga: Girona v Athletic Bilbao , Atletico Madrid v Getafe , Real Oviedo v Valencia , Real Madrid v Elche . Coverage by Rik Sharma. Picture

    Italian Serie A: Inter Milan v Atalanta , Napoli v Lecce , Udinese v Juventus . coverage by Terry Daley. Coverage by Terry Daley. Picture

    German Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt v Heidenheim, Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg, Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim v Wolfsburg , Hamburg v Cologne . Coverage by Dan Wighton. Picture

    French Ligue 1: Lorient v Lens , Angers v Nice , Monaco v Brest . Coverage by Jed Court. Picture

    Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen v Falkirk, Celtic v Motherwell, Hibernian v Livingston , Kilmarnock v Hearts

    English Championship: Coventry v Southampton, Middlesbrough v Bristol City, Oxford v Charlton , Birmingham v Sheffield United, Leicester v QPR, Millwall v Blackburn, Norwich v Preston, Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich, Stoke v Watford, West Brom v Hull

    CAF Champions League quarter-finals, first leg: RS Berkane v Al Hilal Omdurman

    CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals, first leg: AS Otoho v Zamalek , Al Masry v CR Belouizdad

    RUGBY UNION

    Final round of Six Nations with France, Scotland and Ireland all still in title contention. The action kicks off in Dublin as Ireland host Scotland before Wales take on Italy in Cardiff . France are at home to England in the tournament finale . Coverage by Pirate Irwin, Barnaby Chesterman and Illtud Dafydd. Picture. Video

    Super Rugby: Fijian Drua v Brumbies , Crusaders v Highlanders , Reds v Waratahs

    TENNIS

    Carlos Alcaraz plays Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals at Indian Wells, while Jannik Sinner takes on Alexander Zverev in the other last-four clash. Coverage by Rebecca Bryan.

    WINTER PARALYMPICS

    Six medals on offer in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and wheelchair curling at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics. Coverage by Neil Fulton. Picture. Video

    BASKETBALL

    NBA: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Milwaukee at Atlanta, Charlotte at San Antonio, Washington at Boston, Orlando at Miami, Denver at Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento at Los Angeles Clippers

    GOLF

    Third round of the Players Championship at Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra, Florida

    Round three of LIV Golf at Singapore

    ALPINE SKIING

    Men's World Cup super-G at Courchevel, where Swiss skier Marco Odermatt could secure another crystal globe to go along with his overall and downhill titles . Picture

    Women's World Cup giant slalom in Are, Sweden . Mikaela Shiffrin leads the overall standings from Emma Aicher by 125 points with six races left in the season. Picture

    CYCLING

    Jonas Vingegaard is in the yellow jersey for the seventh stage of Paris-Nice, a 138.7km ride from Nice which ends with a category one climb to the Auron ski resort. Picture

    Isaac Del Toro leads the Tirreno-Adriatic going into the penultimate sixth stage, a very hilly and demanding 188km run from San Severino Marche to Camerino

    RAYLLING

    Third day of Safari Rally in Kenya

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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    News/Sports/Football/AFP Sports Agenda For Saturday, March 14
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