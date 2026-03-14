AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, March 14

AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, :

Premier League leaders Arsenal take on Everton

Real Madrid visit Elche in La Liga

France host England seeking Six Nations title

Ireland and Scotland meet in Triple Crown decider

Alcaraz and Sinner target Indian Wells final

FOOTBALL

English Premier League: Burnley v Bournemouth, Sunderland v Brighton , Chelsea v Newcastle , Arsenal v Everton , West Ham v Manchester City . Coverage by John Weaver and Kieran Canning. Picture

Spanish La Liga: Girona v Athletic Bilbao , Atletico Madrid v Getafe , Real Oviedo v Valencia , Real Madrid v Elche . Coverage by Rik Sharma. Picture

Italian Serie A: Inter Milan v Atalanta , Napoli v Lecce , Udinese v Juventus . coverage by Terry Daley. Coverage by Terry Daley. Picture

German Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt v Heidenheim, Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg, Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim v Wolfsburg , Hamburg v Cologne . Coverage by Dan Wighton. Picture

French Ligue 1: Lorient v Lens , Angers v Nice , Monaco v Brest . Coverage by Jed Court. Picture

Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen v Falkirk, Celtic v Motherwell, Hibernian v Livingston , Kilmarnock v Hearts

English Championship: Coventry v Southampton, Middlesbrough v Bristol City, Oxford v Charlton , Birmingham v Sheffield United, Leicester v QPR, Millwall v Blackburn, Norwich v Preston, Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich, Stoke v Watford, West Brom v Hull

CAF Champions League quarter-finals, first leg: RS Berkane v Al Hilal Omdurman

CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals, first leg: AS Otoho v Zamalek , Al Masry v CR Belouizdad

RUGBY UNION

Final round of Six Nations with France, Scotland and Ireland all still in title contention. The action kicks off in Dublin as Ireland host Scotland before Wales take on Italy in Cardiff . France are at home to England in the tournament finale . Coverage by Pirate Irwin, Barnaby Chesterman and Illtud Dafydd. Picture. Video

Super Rugby: Fijian Drua v Brumbies , Crusaders v Highlanders , Reds v Waratahs

TENNIS

Carlos Alcaraz plays Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals at Indian Wells, while Jannik Sinner takes on Alexander Zverev in the other last-four clash. Coverage by Rebecca Bryan.

WINTER PARALYMPICS

Six medals on offer in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and wheelchair curling at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics. Coverage by Neil Fulton. Picture. Video

BASKETBALL

NBA: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Milwaukee at Atlanta, Charlotte at San Antonio, Washington at Boston, Orlando at Miami, Denver at Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento at Los Angeles Clippers

GOLF

Third round of the Players Championship at Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra, Florida

Round three of LIV Golf at Singapore

ALPINE SKIING

Men's World Cup super-G at Courchevel, where Swiss skier Marco Odermatt could secure another crystal globe to go along with his overall and downhill titles . Picture

Women's World Cup giant slalom in Are, Sweden . Mikaela Shiffrin leads the overall standings from Emma Aicher by 125 points with six races left in the season. Picture

CYCLING

Jonas Vingegaard is in the yellow jersey for the seventh stage of Paris-Nice, a 138.7km ride from Nice which ends with a category one climb to the Auron ski resort. Picture

Isaac Del Toro leads the Tirreno-Adriatic going into the penultimate sixth stage, a very hilly and demanding 188km run from San Severino Marche to Camerino

RAYLLING

Third day of Safari Rally in Kenya

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.