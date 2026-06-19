...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

After a bit of a see-saw, spot-fixing suspect Elye Wahi given entry into Canada for Germany game in FIFA World Cup 2026

Ivory Coast striker Elye Wahi was arrested last month on suspicion of deliberately earning a yellow card.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 02:27 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Ivory Coast striker Elye Wahi is having a nightmarish time in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Why? He is a spot-fixing suspect. He played 55 minutes in Ivory Coast’s 1-0 over Ecuador earlier this week in Philadelphia. The team plays its next game on Saturday night against four-time champions Germany in Toronto, and 23-year-old Wahi was denied entry into Canada — initially, that is.

What an ordeal for Elye Wahi! (Getty Images via AFP)

Last month, he was arrested on suspicion of deliberately earning a yellow card for Nice in Ligue 1, France’s first division. He was released later, and the police didn’t press any charges against him. However, they continue to investigate the case, which means Wahi remains a suspect. The news of his arrest in May broke out after the win against Ecuador and brought him a lot of bad press all over the world.

Also Read: Suspected fixer from France's league at 2026 FIFA World Cup? Shocking revelation after Group E game in Philadelphia

Anyway, after initially being denied entry, things got better over time for the player after the matter was raised with the authorities concerned, and eventually he was allowed to go to Toronto to feature in his team’s second game.

Ligue de Football (LFP), the body that governs top professional football divisions in France, shared its stance on the matter. "At this stage, and given the ongoing investigation and the confidentiality requirements imposed by the police authorities, the LFP will not make any further comments and has not initiated disciplinary proceedings. However, it reserves the right to do so depending on the progress of the investigation.

"The LFP reiterates that it remains fully committed to ensuring the integrity of its competitions and that it will act with the utmost firmness against any behaviour that could compromise it," it told BBC Sport.

 
ivory coast fifa world cup
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / After a bit of a see-saw, spot-fixing suspect Elye Wahi given entry into Canada for Germany game in FIFA World Cup 2026
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.