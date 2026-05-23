AIFF sets June 15 deadline for ISL clubs

Kolkata: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has asked clubs in the Indian Super League (ISL) to confirm their participation for the 2026-27 season by June 15. Clubs were also told they will have to pay a participation fee of ₹1 crore for ISL. East Bengal players celebrate with the ISL trophy in Kolkata on Friday. (PTI)

A meeting of the ISL governing council comprising club owners and AIFF representatives is likely to be called before June 15.

Late on Friday evening, a joint statement from ISL clubs on the X handle of Kerala Blasters said they will have to review participation in ISL next term “because of the continued uncertainty surrounding professional football in India.”

This followed the AIFF telling clubs it plans to start the season with the Durand Cup in July and a 14-team home-and-away ISL by early September. Speaking independently, an AIFF official and a club CEO confirmed this to HT on Friday after meetings with ISL team owners, officials, and the AIFF. Both requested anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Led by FC Goa CEO Ravi Puskur, ISL clubs also presented a proposal to the AIFF, promising to generate the approximately ₹60 crore needed per season to run ISL and a cup competition. The clubs also said they would match most of the commitments made by Genius Sports, which has promised $7m annually for the next 15+5 years to be the commercial partner.

The clubs’ proposal and that of Genius Sports will be placed before the AIFF general body at a special general meeting here on Saturday. The clubs were also told that the NYSE-listed company with deep footprints in football has said it was willing to work with them.