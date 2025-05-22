Alejandro Garnacho and his brother slam Ruben Amorim, Manchester United boss destroyed after Europa League final defeat

Tottenham managed to salvage a dismal season, beating Manchester United 1-0 to clinch the Europa League final, on Wednesday. The result ended Spurs’ trophy draught since ther League Cup win in 2008. Spurs, alongwith United, are also set to finish near the bottom of the Premier League standings. The result sees pressure increase on United manager Ruben Amorim, who also used star forward Alejandro Garnacho has a substitute. Ruben Amorim used Alejandro Garnacho as a substitute in the Europa League final.(REUTERS)

The Portuguese manager opted to use Mason Mount and Amad Diallo behind Rasmus Hojlund in the frontline, and introduced Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee in the second half, replacing Mount and Hojlund in the 71st-minute.

The Argentine made an instant impact, as United fought hard to find an equaliser. But it wasn’t enough as Spurs emerged victorious when the full time whistle blew.

In a post on Instagram, Garnacho’s brother Roberto was left fuming with Amorim’s selection decision and posted a story slamming him. He posted a photo of Garnacho with the runners-up medal and walking past the trophy. He captioned the photo with an indirect message to Amorim, reminding him of Garnacho’s goal vs Manchester City in the FA Cup final last year, and also his equaliser in the FA Community Shield last August. He wrote, “Working as no one else, helping every round, coming from 2 goals last 2 finals, just to be on the pitch 19 mins and get thrown under the bus, wowe hajjahhahaha.”

Alejandro Garnacho's brother fired shots at Ruben Amorim.

Meanwhile, Garnacho was dejected after the full-time whistle, and made his feelings clear to the Argentine media. He said, “It’s tough for everyone. This season was bad. Losing the final now and not beating anyone in the league.”

“There were a lot of things missing – when you don’t score goals, you always need more at the end. I played every round until we reached the final, I helped the team, and to play twenty minutes today… I don’t know.”

Speaking on his United future, he said, “The game has an impact, but the season itself, the club’s situation… I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens next.”