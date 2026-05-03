Alex Ferguson, former Manchester United manager, rushed to hospital after health scare at Old Trafford

Alex Ferguson, the former Manchester United manager, was rushed to a hospital after he faced a health scare at Old Trafford on Sunday. The incident happened ahead of the Premier League 2025-26 match between Liverpool and the Red Devils, according to Reuters. The 84-year-old reached the venue ahead of the fixture and was planning to attend the entire duration of the contest. However, Ferguson started feeling unwell, and the authorities decided to get him to a hospital for urgent medical care. Alex Ferguson was rushed to a hospital after a health scare at Old Trafford. (AFP)

According to Sky Sports, Ferguson was conscious and had precautionary checks before being taken to the hospital. Manchester United officials are optimistic that the legendary figure will soon be fit enough to return home.

Ferguson, who managed United from 1986 until his retirement in 2013, is widely regarded as one of the finest coaches in football. He won a total of 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies during his 26-year stint with the Red Devils. After his retirement, Sir Alex then served as an ambassador for the club until 2025.

He lifted a total of 38 trophies with United. Ferguson is a regular member at Old Trafford during United's home fixtures and has a row of seats in the director's box at the venue.

‘Precautionary move’ According to the BBC, the move to take Ferguson to a hospital was precautionary, and the situation wasn't labelled an emergency.

The former United manager had suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2018, which left him seriously ill. He then spoke in detail about his recovery three years later.

Ferguson is known for shaping the careers of players such as David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, and Ryan Giggs. He also unearthed the raw talent of Eric Cantona, Rio Ferdinand, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

Apart from his illustrious career with United, Ferguson also won three Scottish league titles and four Scottish Cups with Aberdeen.

He also managed St Mirren and Scotland, including at the 1986 World Cup, following a playing career as a forward, during which he finished top scorer in the Scottish Division One in 1965/66.

Speaking of the game between Manchester United and Liverpool, the former won the contest 3-2 to consolidate their position at the third spot in the Premier League standings.