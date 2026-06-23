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Algeria rallies past Jordan 2-1 for its first win at FIFA World Cup since 2014

Algeria scored off two corner kicks in the second half to rally from an early deficit and defeat Jordan 2-1.

Updated on: Jun 23, 2026 10:55 AM IST
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Algeria scored off two corner kicks in the second half to rally from an early deficit and defeat Jordan 2-1 on Monday night to bolster its chances of advancing to the knockout round of the World Cup.

Algeria scored off two corner kicks in the second half to beat Jordon. (REUTERS)
Algeria scored off two corner kicks in the second half to beat Jordon. (REUTERS)

Second-half substitute Nadhir Benbouali headed in a corner kick in the 69th minute and Amine Gouiri provided the game-winner in the 82nd to give Algeria its first win at the World Cup since 2014.

The Jordanians had taken the lead for the first time at a World Cup on a first-half goal by Nizar Al Rashdan but couldn’t withstand the continual pressure from Algeria in the second half.

This marked the first time Algeria had ever won a World Cup game after conceding the first goal. They had seven losses and two draws previously when that happened.

Algeria bounced back after a 3-0 to Argentina in its opening game and can finish second in Group J — and clinch a spot in the knockout round — with a win on Saturday against Austria.

Momentum clearly swung after Benbouali equalized when Riyad Mahrez’s corner kick found him in the middle of the box and he sent a header into the corner that Yazeed Abulaila couldn’t stop.

Algeria kept up the attack and took the lead when Gouiri got a touch on a ball in the box that deflected off Abulaila and into the net, setting off an Algerian celebration with their fans just behind the goal at Levi's Stadium.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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