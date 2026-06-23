Algeria rallies past Jordan 2-1 for its first win at FIFA World Cup since 2014

Algeria scored off two corner kicks in the second half to rally from an early deficit and defeat Jordan 2-1 on Monday night to bolster its chances of advancing to the knockout round of the World Cup.

Algeria scored off two corner kicks in the second half to beat Jordon. (REUTERS)

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Second-half substitute Nadhir Benbouali headed in a corner kick in the 69th minute and Amine Gouiri provided the game-winner in the 82nd to give Algeria its first win at the World Cup since 2014.

The Jordanians had taken the lead for the first time at a World Cup on a first-half goal by Nizar Al Rashdan but couldn’t withstand the continual pressure from Algeria in the second half.

This marked the first time Algeria had ever won a World Cup game after conceding the first goal. They had seven losses and two draws previously when that happened.

Algeria bounced back after a 3-0 to Argentina in its opening game and can finish second in Group J — and clinch a spot in the knockout round — with a win on Saturday against Austria.

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{{^usCountry}} Jordan is out of contention for the knockout rounds with a second straight loss. It opened with a 3-1 defeat to Austria but put up a strong effort in its first appearance on soccer's biggest stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jordan is out of contention for the knockout rounds with a second straight loss. It opened with a 3-1 defeat to Austria but put up a strong effort in its first appearance on soccer's biggest stage. {{/usCountry}}

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Momentum clearly swung after Benbouali equalized when Riyad Mahrez’s corner kick found him in the middle of the box and he sent a header into the corner that Yazeed Abulaila couldn’t stop.

Algeria kept up the attack and took the lead when Gouiri got a touch on a ball in the box that deflected off Abulaila and into the net, setting off an Algerian celebration with their fans just behind the goal at Levi's Stadium.