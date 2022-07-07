Amid Ronaldo transfer saga, Maguire likes Instagram post about Cristiano being upset over pay cut at Manchester United

Harry Maguire's Instagram was among the accounts that liked a post about Cristiano Ronaldo being unhappy over Manchester United's recent pay cut. The Premier League club's failure to qualify for the Champions League has led to a 25 per cent wage cut in the salary of every player. The 37-year-old forward is reported to have told United he wants to be sold, with his agent Jorge Mendes said to have held talks with Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Napoli.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ronaldo, who was the club's top scorer with 24 goals in all competitions last season, ended trophyless and United failed to qualify for the Champions League as well. From £480,000 a week, Ronaldo's base salary has slumped to £360,000 a week. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is reportedly disappointed by United's decline since he returned to the club from Juventus last year.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's agent meets Manchester United's Premier League rivals in shock transfer move

Amid the transfer rumour, Maguire's account was among the 'likes' of the post. The defender has now 'unliked' it and it's unclear whether he initially pressed the like by mistake. He has reportedly admitted to BBC sport that the 'like' was unintentional.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to The Sun, United is open to parting ways with Ronaldo this summer. The Portuguese superstar has reportedly requested the Reds for an exit.

Ronaldo rejoined United from Juventus ahead of the 2021-22 campaign for a reported fee of around 15 million Euros. The veteran forward scored 24 goals and registered three assists in 38 games across all competition and was also his team's highest goalscorer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

United legend Rio Ferdinand has also given his take on the situation, saying Ronaldo is 'right' to be unhappy due to the current scenario.

Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube Channel: "You're talking about Cristiano Ronaldo here! I don't understand how it's a big story that Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with the way things are at Man United. He can't be. I wouldn't be.

"Anyone who wants to win football matches or trophies, anyone who is used to winning and competing every year at the top of the table for the biggest prizes, and then all of a sudden isn't - and doesn't even qualify for the Champions League - you can't sit here and expect them to be happy. Of course, he's unhappy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He's not happy with missing out on the Champions League. He doesn't even know what the Europa League soundtrack sounds like! When that comes on, he's going to be thinking "what dance am I in here?"'

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON