Home / Sports / Football / Ansu Fati scores on return as Barca cruise past Levante
football

Ansu Fati scores on return as Barca cruise past Levante

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 10:03 PM IST
Barcelona's Ansu Fati celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Levante at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)(AP)

Goals from Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong and the returning Ansu Fati helped Barcelona claim a much-needed 3-0 home victory over Levante in LaLiga on Sunday.

The victory, Barca's first in their last four games in all competitions, sees the Catalans climb to fifth in the table with 12 points from six games, five behind league leaders Real Madrid, who have played one more.

Having been held to frustrating draws by lowly opposition in their last two league games, Barca were quick out of the blocks and went ahead after six minutes as Depay converted a penalty.

They doubled their advantage just before the quarter-hour as De Jong latched on to a Sergino Dest through ball before finishing past Aitor Fernandez in the visitors' goal.

Fernandez made a couple of smart stops to keep the scoreline respectable as a dominant Barca pushed on in search a third.

It finally came in the 91st minute as Fati capped his first appearance since last November following a serious knee injury with a wonderful strike from distance.

